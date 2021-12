With this Lenovo gaming laptop Cyber Monday deal from Walmart, you can upgrade your gaming rig in time for the holidays. Despite a microchip shortage, there’s an abundance of great deals right now from various retailers — but not all of them will provide you with the immense value for the money that Walmart’s offer on the Lenovo Legion 5 will deliver. Gaming laptops aren’t usually cheap, but this one is within reach, with Walmart’s $211 discount bringing its price down to just $699 from its original price of $910. While you’re here, why not check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, saving you time and money on any other gaming accessories you may need.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO