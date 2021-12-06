Looking Ahead To Fed Meeting, Omicron Impact On 'Briefing With Brent'

Equity markets were nothing but ecstatic yesterday. Lacking guidance from the economic calendar, investors simply held on to anecdotical evidence about omicron’s limited impact on public health and therefore on the economy. Both European and US shares swung 1.5-3%+ higher. Core bonds lost ground with US Treasuries hugely underperforming the German Bund. The yield curve in the US bear flattened with changes at the short end ranging from 4.9 bps (5y) to 5.9 bps (2y). A $54bn 3y auction yesterday showed mixed results with a higher bid-to-cover (benefiting from a recent sharp yield increase) but increased primary dealer award at the expense of indirect award. The 3y tenor closed 5.8 bps higher. The long end of the curve (10 to 30y) added 1.9 bps to 4bps. The German bear flattened too but changes were limited to 2.5 bps (2y) to 1.3 bps (10y). The resulting US/EMU yield differential kept EUR/USD under pressure. The pair slipped to an intraday low of 1.1228 but managed to finish at 1.1267 after all. It is striking to see the euro struggle this much in such an upbeat trading session. The common currency is not at all preparing for a major shift by the ECB next week. Sterling also remained in the defensive, which was unusual as well. Central bank uncertainty may be the common factor here. Unlike in the US where Fed chair Powell downplayed the impact of omicron, both the ECB and BoE expressed more caution. This may have implications for monetary policy. EUR/GBP briefly dipped below 0.85 but in the end closed unchanged at 0.8508. A surge in commodity prices lifted the likes of the NOK, CAD, AUD and NZD.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO