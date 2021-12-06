ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Ahead To Fed Meeting, Omicron Impact On 'Briefing With Brent'

By Joel Elconin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Monday on PreMarket Prep Plus, so that means it’s time for a “Briefing With Brent.” Brent Slava has been the head of the Benzinga Pro newsdesk since 2013 and has helped investors, big and small, navigate the financial markets through their ups and downs. Federal Reserve Meets Next...

The U.S. Federal Reserve has bitten the bullet: At their policy-making meeting next week, in recognition of persistent high inflation, officials will announce a speedier tapering of asset purchases that have been supporting economic growth. The aim is now to complete the program in time to be able to start raising short-term interest rates as soon as March should that prove necessary.
Silver price has remained within a rather tight range since the beginning of December. The focus is on the US inflation data and interest rate decisions from various central banks. According to Metals Focus, silver price may rise in early 2022 before weakening in the year's second half. Silver price...
Optimism prevails as investors see glass half full over Omicron threat. Asia lifted by Wall Street jump but futures point to some easing in rally. FX markets mostly steady, loonie at 2-week high ahead of BoC decision. Fading Omicron risks boost sentiment. Pre-Christmas cheer came early for equity markets as...
Stock indices around the globe continued to march north on Tuesday and during the Asian session Wednesday, more reassuring evidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant is not as dangerous as initially thought. Today, the BoC decides on monetary policy, and we believe that they will maintain a positive stance, allowing...
Equity markets were nothing but ecstatic yesterday. Lacking guidance from the economic calendar, investors simply held on to anecdotical evidence about omicron’s limited impact on public health and therefore on the economy. Both European and US shares swung 1.5-3%+ higher. Core bonds lost ground with US Treasuries hugely underperforming the German Bund. The yield curve in the US bear flattened with changes at the short end ranging from 4.9 bps (5y) to 5.9 bps (2y). A $54bn 3y auction yesterday showed mixed results with a higher bid-to-cover (benefiting from a recent sharp yield increase) but increased primary dealer award at the expense of indirect award. The 3y tenor closed 5.8 bps higher. The long end of the curve (10 to 30y) added 1.9 bps to 4bps. The German bear flattened too but changes were limited to 2.5 bps (2y) to 1.3 bps (10y). The resulting US/EMU yield differential kept EUR/USD under pressure. The pair slipped to an intraday low of 1.1228 but managed to finish at 1.1267 after all. It is striking to see the euro struggle this much in such an upbeat trading session. The common currency is not at all preparing for a major shift by the ECB next week. Sterling also remained in the defensive, which was unusual as well. Central bank uncertainty may be the common factor here. Unlike in the US where Fed chair Powell downplayed the impact of omicron, both the ECB and BoE expressed more caution. This may have implications for monetary policy. EUR/GBP briefly dipped below 0.85 but in the end closed unchanged at 0.8508. A surge in commodity prices lifted the likes of the NOK, CAD, AUD and NZD.
The stock market rallied early this week with receding worry about the omicron variant, but the specter of Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening remains. In his podcast, Peter Schiff talked about the anticipation of the Fed’s fight against inflation and explained why it’s a fight the central bank can’t win.
On “Wednesdays With Wedbush” on PreMarket Prep Plus, Peter Winter, managing director of regional banks at the research firm, was this week's guest. Winter's Take On The Fed: Winter was asked to give his perspective on next week's Federal Reserve Bank meeting and the implications for the banking sector. He discussed the more “hawkish tone” coming out of the Fed and as a result said he has altered his projections for the increase in interest rates over the next two years.
Investors are weighing a tremendous amount of uncertainty heading into 2022 with concerns surrounding supply chain disruptions, elevated inflation, Federal Reserve tightening and the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Merk Investments portfolio manager Nick Reece just released his updated economic outlook for the month of December, and said the U.S. economic...
Morgan Stanley strategist Ruchir Sharma argued Tuesday that "retail mania" in stocks and other speculative assets has made the market vulnerable as the Federal Reserve turns to a more hawkish stance. In an interview with CNBC, the chief global strategist with Morgan Stanley Investment Management explained that tighter monetary policy...
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Stitch Fix. Looking at options history for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened...
Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
BENGALURU (Dec 7): Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by firmer US Treasury yields and bets the Federal Reserve could tighten policy more aggressively ahead of key inflation data later this week. Spot gold fell 0.1% to US$1,777.05 per ounce by 0513 GMT. US gold futures were down...
Wells Fargo ( (WFC.PRN) ) Chief Executive Charlie Scharf warned that “inflation is very, very real," while speaking at a Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference today, and urged the Federal Reserve to do more to prevent a period of extended inflation. As reported by Reuters, Scharf pushed back against the...
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. bank executives on Tuesday raised concerns about the impact of a sustained period of higher inflation, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate plans to slow down the pace of its asset purchases. Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said at a conference that...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

