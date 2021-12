Among the latest initial public offerings (IPO) turning heads in the stock market now would be Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), better known as Nubank. If this is the first you’ve heard of Nubank, I wouldn’t blame you. With the recent downtrend in U.S. fintech stocks, the general sentiment around the sector is less-than-ideal now. So much so that Nubank actually reduced the expected price of its upcoming IPO last month.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO