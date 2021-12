Light is everything in photography, and we believe that every photographer should know how to use it. Portrait photographers, wedding photographers, photojournalists, and others need to learn lighting. And for the most part, you’ll get more from a light when you get a strobe or a flash vs an LED. You’ll spend a lot less time doing post-production. And you’ll also thank yourself for being more organized in the first place. Take a look at our tests for the best lighting for photographers under $1,000.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO