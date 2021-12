There’s silver at the bottom of the ocean. The Houston Texans lost a game they never should have lost. A veteran roster, a supposed competent quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, a defense that is ranked 10th by DVOA when you include turnovers, that went up against the worst defense in the NFL, a terrible trio of cornerbacks, and a rookie quarterback, who has been a play to play disaster returning from a knee injury. This is the game a team built like the Texans should win, but it’s a game they ended up losing.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO