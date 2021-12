A new variant of COVID has caused a surge of concern among virus experts in a very short amount of time. Omicron has found its way to more than 40 countries in less than two weeks, after it was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24. But even as reports of its transmissibility indicate a high level of infectious that could exceed that of the Delta variant, new data suggests that the new variant may be producing milder disease than the dominant one. Experts still need more time to confirm the severity and transmissibility of Omicron, but the head of Pfizer is expressing concern about what he's seen so far.

