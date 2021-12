Electric vehicle (EV) battery stocks have been a hot topic in the stock market over the past couple of years. Naturally, as EV trends continue to pick up momentum, the companies that provide one of the core components would also follow suit. The traction that the industry draws right now is because there is an immense growth in demand for electric vehicles. Well, even President Joe Biden is showing great support for the industry. We saw the president setting a goal of more than 50% of vehicles sold in the country to be EVs by 2030. With that said, demand for EV batteries could be skyrocketing.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO