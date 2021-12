Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has wiped every single post from his Instagram page.On Monday (29 November), the rapper’s account, which has 9.5 million followers, was left completely blank but remains live.This is not the first time Ye has had a refresh on social media. He first joined Instagram in 2016, and since then has deleted his account numerous times.He returned to the platform in July of this year ahead of the release of his latest album, Donda.It is not known why Ye has deleted his posts, but the move comes just days after he shared a Thanksgiving...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO