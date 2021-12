Americans now have $100 more each month than they did last year despite record inflation, US President Joe Biden said this week, commenting on unemployment insurance claims. "Americans are back at work at a record-setting pace. And families have more money in their pockets: Americans on average have about $100 more in their pockets each month than they did last year, after accounting for inflation," Biden said in a statement released by the White House press service on Thursday.

