Hotel patron killed valet in argument over parking payment, sources say: It 'escalated so quickly'

By RAMON ANTONIO VARGAS
NOLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA customer who claims he shot a well-liked valet outside New Orleans’ Ace Hotel in self-defense had apparently been arguing with the attendant over payment for a parking spot, according to multiple criminal justice sources. Alton Williams, 21, was working the valet stand in front of the Ace in...

