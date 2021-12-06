ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

An Evaluation of Religious Exemptions from COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements

By Samuel Bray
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nathan Chapman and I have written an evaluation of religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements. We aren't addressing the legal basis of those exemptions. Instead, the question we take up is whether certain Protestant churches--the ones...

Angela Wade
4d ago

people shouldn't have to explain there self that's why we have freedom no body owns me or any body else so tired of this mess take this deadly shot so you can keep your job take the shot so can stay alive if don't take the shot I will stay alive

21
TruthTeller
4d ago

Don’t ever participate in a religious test. Tell them it’s against your strongly held religious views and refuse to degrade your religious views by having your employer judge their validity to determine whether or not to fire you.

14
Wendy Ahava
4d ago

Sadly we had to pick one of these exemptions Besides, everyone's faith is different for Christians, Jews ..etc.For them NOT to except a religious exemption ESPECIALLY with a SINCERE held believe is just wrong

8
