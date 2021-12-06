22 Chic French Door Curtain Ideas to Freshen Up Your Space

In TZR’s franchise, Interior Motives, celebrities and tastemakers discuss their unique approach to home design and how it reflects their personal aesthetic. “Practical is not a word I use — it’s kind of a running joke with anyone who knows me,” says Chelsea Hansford, creative director of Simon Miller, when I asked her if the past year indoors led her to make any practical purchases for her Los Angeles home. “I definitely had to buy a lot more furniture for this house, particularly a lot of outdoor furniture, which was new to me. But I never created an office. I worked from the dining room.” And why wouldn’t she? The 1960s home in the canyon Hansford moved into mid-2020 features an open floor plan with tons of natural light and windows that offer picturesque views of her backyard.

