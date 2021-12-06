22 Chic French Door Curtain Ideas to Freshen Up Your Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Japandi design may seem like something of a trend on Instagram, Pinterest, and in stores right now — but the style which blends Japanese and Scandinavian design principles, is based off of ideas that are thousands of years old. Japandi exists at the intersection of the Japanese principle of wabi-sabi, or appreciating beauty in natural imperfections, and the Danish concept of hygge, that feeling of cozy comfort. The cross-regional aesthetic makes perfect sense; both locales appreciate simple, functional furnishings, connecting indoor and outdoor spaces, and using subdued colors often found in nature.
