A weekend of prime-grade matchups closes with a select cut dug out of the bottom of the freezer. ESPN surely would have preferred flexing out of the 3-7 Seattle Seahawks visiting the 4-6 Washington Football Team. But there are plenty of reasons to watch Monday night, beginning with this: neither team is totally out of the playoff race. In fact, WFT entered Week 12 just a game out of the seventh seed. So, who do we take in this Seahawks vs. Washington prediction?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO