RPD: Man fires gun after teens hit truck with water balloons

Ridgecrest Police Department say they arrested a man over the weekend after he shot at a pickup after two teens allegedly hit his truck with water balloons.

Officers went to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital regarding victims of a shooting at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police said they learned that the shooting happened in the area of N. McClean Street and E. Ward Avenue after the two teen victims were driving around in a pickup with water balloons and hit a 63-year-old man's truck.

The man was asleep in his truck parked on the side of the road when the teens threw water balloons at the vehicle, said police. While inspecting his truck for damage, the man noticed the teen's pickup turning around and the man grabbed his 12-gauge shotgun and fired at the driver's door, said police. The teen driver suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled, according to police.

A Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the suspect's truck a few hours later in the area of W. Bowman Avenue and Hwy. 395 and Ridgecrest Police officers and detectives arrested the man without incident, said police.

Police said a shotgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. and the suspect is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

Mark Shell, 63, of Ridgecrest, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, a felon in possession of firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Shell was later taken to Bakersfield and booked into the Kern County Jail.