OGLESBY – A new scholarship has been created to honor an area teacher who passed away in September. Family and friends of the late Lori Tipton of Dalzell are creating an Illinois Valley Community College Foundation scholarship for future teachers. Tipton was an elementary and special education teacher for 33 years in La Salle. She died Sept. 15 at age 55 of COVID-19. The endowment is being created by Lori’s husband Jim and children Katie Sobin and Jimmy Tipton of Spring Valley and Sarah Tipton of Bloomington. Brother-in-law John Somoloski of Peru was also instrumental in creating the award.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO