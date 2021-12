Cryptocurrency investors were on edge when 2021 rolled in. The price of leading token Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was up 309%, and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) had climbed 459% over the previous year. But the last massive surge in 2017 was followed by an ice bath in 2018. Was the crypto market headed for another sharp correction in 2021?

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO