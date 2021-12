The Spurs continued their winning ways on Saturday with a huge victory at the home of the league-leading Golden State Warriors. After being hot for two-and-a-half quarters and taking advantage of a rare off night from Steph Curry to build a 22-point lead, the Spurs offense went ice cold in the fourth for only 13 points, just as Curry was starting to get hot. However, the defense clamped down, and a quick 7-0 flurry to end the game got the Spurs the improbable 117-112 victory for their fourth straight win, all against likely playoff-bound teams.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO