Atlanta’s Shelter-in-place has been lifted after Ammonia leak

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — A major ammonia leak has some Atlanta residents sheltering in place. The leak was reported Monday afternoon at 1 Lemon Lane, NE in Altanta....

The Georgia Sun

Roswell residents must register their security alarms

ROSWELL — Beginning Monday, Dec. 6, Roswell residents and business owners will have 60 days to register their alarms with the city, in accordance with Roswell’s updated False Alarm Ordinance, which was passed in April. The ordinance is in place to reduce the number of false alarms by fining residents...
ROSWELL, GA
The Georgia Sun

Cobb County police rescue kidnapped children

Three kidnapped children have been rescued by Cobb County police officers after their father was stabbed and they were taken. Police officers responded to a person stabbed at a home on Mableton Parkway in Mableton Wednesday at about 9 p.m. They found a 31-year-old man inside his trailer suffering from...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Suspect in shooting of DeKalb County deputies killed by police

LITHONIA — The Lithonia man who shot two DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies this morning has been killed after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement tactical units that were attempting to arrest him. Several metro law enforcement agencies joined the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of 38 year-old Edward Allen...
LITHONIA, GA
The Georgia Sun

November 30 Georgia municipal election runoff results

Runoff elections are taking place in cities throughout Georgia today, including the Atlanta mayor’s race. Below are the results that have come in so far. 11:16 p.m.: With 74% of precincts reporting in Fulton and all precincts reporting in DeKalb, it appears Andre Dickens has won the Atlanta mayor’s race handily. In DeKalb, Dickens carried 67% of the vote and in Fulton he has 62% of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

GBI investigating death of 10-month-old Georgia boy

The GBI is investigating the death of a 10-month old boy in Claxton. According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the child’s mother’s boyfriend brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital when the child became unresponsive. Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia father sent to hospital after dispute with son

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault that occurred at about 5:46 p.m. Nov. 26. According to authorities a 54-year-old Macon man received a serious head injury during a domestic dispute with is juvenile son. The man was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia taxi driver helps stop shoplifter

MARIETTA — A quick-thinking taxi driver helped police catch a shoplifter who police say had punched a female store employee in the face. On Wednesday November 10, a shoplifter walked into the Citi Trends clothing store, grabbed a large amount clothing and attempted to leave abruptly without paying. According to...
GEORGIA STATE
Politics
The Georgia Sun

That text about a T-shirt didn’t come from the Roswell Fire Department

ROSWELL — The Roswell Fire Department is warning residents that a shirt that appears to promote the fire department was not produced by or backed by the department. “It has come to our attention that an internet t-shirt vendor is claiming to sell shirts endorsed by the City of Roswell Fire Department. Please be aware that the City of Roswell Fire Department does not endorse this or any other company,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.
ROSWELL, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

