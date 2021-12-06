Atlanta’s Shelter-in-place has been lifted after Ammonia leak

ROSWELL — The Roswell Fire Department is warning residents that a shirt that appears to promote the fire department was not produced by or backed by the department. “It has come to our attention that an internet t-shirt vendor is claiming to sell shirts endorsed by the City of Roswell Fire Department. Please be aware that the City of Roswell Fire Department does not endorse this or any other company,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

