Atlanta’s Shelter-in-place has been lifted after Ammonia leak
ATLANTA — A major ammonia leak has some Atlanta residents sheltering in place. The leak was reported Monday afternoon at 1 Lemon Lane, NE in Altanta....thegeorgiasun.com
ATLANTA — A major ammonia leak has some Atlanta residents sheltering in place. The leak was reported Monday afternoon at 1 Lemon Lane, NE in Altanta....thegeorgiasun.com
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0