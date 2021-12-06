ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets take massive hit with Corey Davis injury update

By Karl Rasmussen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Jets were dealt a major blow on Sunday when veteran wide receiver Corey Davis exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. He did not return to the field, and the latest reports suggest he won’t be suiting up for Gang Green for a long time...

clutchpoints.com

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
