Socios CEO predicts a rise in the market in five years. The crypto market has been faltering in the last few weeks as Bitcoin has continued to lead the market in a bearish direction. Although most of the assets are witnessing losses, the token holders are still in profit. This is because tokens have seen a massive uptick to register massive profits over the last few months before the bearish run. One such is the Fan token, where the market cap of the tokens in the ecosystem has pushed above $150 million since the start of June.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO