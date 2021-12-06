Man with ‘wooden daggers’ threatens woman on subway in Manhattan

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — A man threatened to kill a woman on a subway train on Monday morning while brandishing what police described as wooden daggers. The 46-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 4 train in Midtown East when the man made the death threat along with derogatory statements, police said.

Images provided by the NYPD show one wooden dagger in the man’s pocket and another in one of his hands. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the incident. Police asked for help identifying the man.

