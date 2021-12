If the Michelin-starred Gravitas in Ivy City was a culmination of Matt Baker’s forward-looking ambition, consider Michele’s a nostalgic nod to the cooking that got the 34-year-old chef to where he is today. Set in the Eaton hotel, the brasserie-style concept is built on classic French cooking techniques and crafted with regional ingredients, while shouting out his mother’s hometown of New Orleans, his own upbringing in Houston’s diverse dining scene, and the artful New American cuisine he earned a reputation for while at the Occidental and City Perch.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 DAYS AGO