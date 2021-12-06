ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Landscapers’ Review: Olivia Colman and David Thewlis Put on a Show in HBO’s Twisted True Crime Romance

By Ben Travers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKd4x_0dFa9OQJ00

Landscapers ,” the latest limited series collaboration between HBO and Sky Studios, is a thorny backyard project, sowed to the edge of overgrowth yet tended with tremendous love. Avoiding the common traps of true crime, the striking production asks audiences to consider the human beings before the headlines, deconstructing a strange little story beyond the familiar box it’s been forced into.

Take, for starters, the opening summary superimposed onscreen: “In 2014, Susan and Christopher Edwards were convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison. To this day they maintain their innocence.”

In the annals of history, the first sentence is the beginning and end of things. But what “Landscapers” presupposes, as hinted by the delayed reveal of the second sentence, is what if it wasn’t? Director Will Sharpe and writer/creator Ed Sinclair address the joint statement’s central implication — whether Susan (Olivia Colman) and Christopher ( David Thewlis ) were wrongly convicted — and invite audiences to choose their own answer by the end of the entrancing, cheeky, and even heartrending four-hour series. But “Landscapers” isn’t concerned with who did it (they did) or courtroom drama (there isn’t any); instead, it observes its criminal couple with a passion typically reserved for great romance, while questioning whether an idealistic interpretation of two killers is ever appropriate, or if the only fitting perspective is one as coldly presupposing as what the courts and cops rely on to make sense of senseless acts.

Picking up 15 years after the deaths of William and Patricia Wycherley (Susan’s parents), the premiere finds Mr. and Mrs. Edwards holed up in France with little money and fewer friends. Christopher struggles to land a job (his French isn’t exactly magnifique), but that doesn’t stop Susan from acting like everything is A-OK. She’s a happy homemaker, waiting for her husband to return with her ear to the door and proudly teasing a tuna sandwich “on normal bread!” But she’s in the dark about their finances (by choice, it seems), and unwilling to accept how dire their straits have become. Carrying the sole responsibility for their safety puts pressure on Christopher, and pressure often leads to poor choices.

Between the couple’s baffling decision-making and the portrayal of (most) police as barely capable buffoons, “Landscapers” could’ve been a black comedy. But Sharpe and Sinclair’s chosen framework is even broader, driven by their real subjects and friendly to their intended audience: Susan and Christopher are massive film buffs. Their depleted bank account is driven further into the red whenever Susan wanders into her favorite memorabilia shop — breaking her promise not to buy anything the second a vintage “High Noon” poster pops up — and Christopher receives regular letters from none other than Gérard Depardieu (a relationship explained in the series’ second half).

Susan often sees herself as the lead of her own picture show, whether she’s picking out a pastry or remembering her first date, and Sharpe routinely recasts the characters as classic western cowboys or even actors in their own story. Sometimes, it’s a fantasy; Susan, who Christopher repeatedly describes as “fragile,” uses movies to escape reality, and often carries reality into her favorite films as the only way to process what’s happening.

But other times, it isn’t up to Susan. When being interrogated by the police — led by Detective Emma Lansing (Kate O’Flynn), who sports an affable relentlessness amid her bumbling, brutish colleagues — she and Christopher will walk from stage to stage, set to set, either led by their own voice or Emma’s. Rooms are cast in vivid green and red lights; characters look directly into the camera and speak to the audience as if we have any choice but to follow along; crew members pop up in tracking shots. “Landscapers” isn’t just a TV show about people who love movies that doubles as an homage to the classics; it’s a moving picture that knows when the pictures are moving — choosing when to let viewers get lost in movie magic and when to flip on the lights, exposing the hard truths that can’t be ignored.

One particularly effective choice is ending each episode with a recap built from actual news footage. No matter how lost you get in Susan and Christopher’s love story, the familiar framing from real reporters helps you step back outside the show’s subjective portrayal. (There aren’t enough superlatives to properly acclaim Thewlis and Colman, who somehow smash through every fourth-wall break without losing the tether to their characters.) The juxtaposition of the preceding episode and its closing credits also forces you to recognize the significant impact of framing in general, whether it’s done by the police, the media, or a filmmaker. The HBO series is a romance, where both halves of the lead couple vow to protect each other at all costs and then do exactly that, no matter how difficult. The reported story is simpler: Susan and Christopher just needed money, and killing her parents was the quickest way to get it.

“Landscapers” proves both sides can be true, even if the justice system only has room for one. “In movies, there are the good guys and there are the bad guys, and I think we have to accept that for most people we will always be the bad guys,” Chris says at one point. “But we love each other, Susan, and no one can take that away from us.” Rather than trying to right a wrong or exploit a painful story for passive entertainment (as so many true crime series do), HBO’s four-part romance lets the mystery be while honoring the possibility that these two people did what they did out of love. The courts, cops, and world at large may have taken that story away from them — and them away from each other — but “Landscapers” gives it back via their favorite form: cinema.

Grade: B+

“Landscapers” premieres Monday, December 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO. New episodes of the four-part limited series will air each Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Elves’ Is Netflix’s Twisted Start to the Christmas Season

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Elves”: Netlix There’s probably never a world where “Elves” wasn’t going to use a moody cover of a Christmas song over its opening credits. Sure enough, within a few minutes of the show starting, there’s a version of “Carol of the Bells” that’s even more ominous than its natural, Hallmark Channel resting state. Embedded within the idea of calling a show “Elves” (or, its original Danish title “Nisser”) is a sly smile. “You thought you were clicking on a cute holiday rom-com with a Disney Channel...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

With Good-Hearted ‘Back to the Outback,’ Netflix Continues to Compete Mightily in the Animated Arena

As kids, we are taught to never judge a book by its cover, but what about judging a crustacean by its shell? Jumping on the bandwagon of kids’ adventure films, Netflix’s animated romp “Back to the Outback” packs a lot of jokes into its warm and fuzzy message, though its characters are more scaly than cuddly. The film is the latest entry in Netflix’s growing slate of animated, kid-centric fare, clearly designed to compete with animation giants Pixar, Disney, and Dreamworks. And the streaming giant isn’t making a crazy bet, as its hopes to capitalize on the lucrative sphere (as it has...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Save Me’ Might Be the Best Show You Can Watch on Peacock Right Now

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Save Me’: Both seasons are on Peacock, with the final five episodes of Season 2 exclusive to Peacock Premium members. That “Save Me” is a story of a father in search of a lost child is just one of the ways that the deck seems stacked against it. It’s set in London, presented with the veneer of a crime tale: two more elements that could make it easier for the casual browser to glance over. TV isn’t exactly at a loss for shows in any...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Will Sharpe
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Gérard Depardieu
Paste Magazine

Outlander's Season 6 Theme Song Puts Its Twist on a Classic

One of the most anticipated aspects of any new season of Starz’s Outlander series is what form the theme music will take. The original “Skye Boat Song”—a Scottish folk ballad adapted by Bear McCreary for the show—included bagpipes, naturally. In Season 2 French lyrics were added, and in Season 3 there was a Caribbean influence. Another change in setting for Season 4 brought us an American pickers version, while Season 5 delivered a soulful choir. And now, we can share with you the theme music for Season 6: a (mostly) a cappella duet that includes the word “lad” instead of “lass” for the first time:
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’: TV Review

Before handing out flyers of missing 8-year-old Relisha Rudd, volunteers and family members gather in a parking lot to prepare themselves. “We’re praying right now that people will no longer be comfortable with looking the other way,” says a community advocate. “We’re praying right now that people will not just be complacent or content.” Her words cut neatly to both the grief and the hope at the heart of Black and Missing, Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir’s four-part docuseries about the Black and Missing Foundation. The situation it paints is grim: According to an FBI statistic recited in the series, roughly...
TV SERIES
thefashionistastories.com

Olivia Colman in Elie Saab at the ''Landscapes'' London Premiere

Olivia Colman returned to the carpet yesterday(November 30th) to promote her new HBO series ''Landscapes'' at the premiere which was held at the Southbank Centre in London. Olivia's black feather cuff & scarf neckline jumpsuit from the ELIE SAAB PRE-FALL 2021 collection got lost in the black carpet. However, I really dislike how high the waistline is on this jumpsuit. I really want to snatch it down an inch or two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#True Crime#Landscapers#Sky Studios#French
digitalspy.com

Zombieland and The Politician star lands next movie role

The Politician's Zoey Deutch has been tapped to star in an Amazon original romantic comedy called Something From Tiffany's, co-produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine. The film will also be executive produced by Deutch and follows a woman whose life is turned upside down when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the love of her life.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Sandra Bullock’s Gritty Crime Drama ‘The Unforgivable’ Out Now In Cinemas

Hitting cinemas across Australia starting today, drama-laden film The Unforgivable – starring Academy-Award winning actress Sandra Bullock in the lead, will take viewers on a journey of a woman who is attempting to brave the real world and rebuild her life after serving a sentence in prison after committing a violent crime.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Beforeigners’ Is Time-Traveling TV Sci-Fi with a Fascinating Present-Day Twist

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Beforeigners’: HBO Max TV is littered with “what if” stories — worlds that take our own and add one huge change. Often, that means organizing a show around one massive mystery or event and following the people left to parse the aftermath. The main thing that separates “Beforeigners” from other shows like it is the massive time jump it takes in its very first episode. After introducing its inherently hook-y premise — groups of people from centuries, and even millennia, past pop up in the water...
TV SERIES
Bismarck Tribune

Worth Watching: Olivia Colman in ‘Landscapers,’ ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Big Leap’ Finales, Pearl Harbor Remembered on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in HBO’s offbeat true-crime drama Landscapers as an unassuming couple with a dark secret. C.J. Box’s contemporary Western mysteries featuring game warden Joe Pickett becomes a series starring For All Mankind’s Michael Dorman. Fox’s 9-1-1 goes on hiatus with a Christmas episode, while The Big Leap takes a final bow. NCIS Hawai’i marks the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a cold case.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations Embrace ‘Succession,’ ‘Evil,’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’

Another day, another batch of awards announcements — this time, from the Critics Choice Association. Early Monday morning, the organization announced the TV nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, honoring the finest in televised and streaming content from 2021. In wholly unsurprising (but in no way unpleasant) news, HBO’s “Succession” garnered the most nominations of the morning, with eight mentions, including Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen in Supporting Actor, J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook in Supporting Actress, as well as a nod for Drama Series. Similarly, HBO’s...
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

Landscapers: The Twisted True Story Behind HBO’s Surrealist Crime Series

Landscapers is a quaint euphemism of a title—a curtain that, when drawn back, reveals a disturbing tale of love and violent crime. The HBO miniseries, which debuted Monday night, stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Susan and Christopher Edwards, an unassuming British couple living abroad in France until their past crime comes back to haunt them. That crime? Killing Susan’s elderly mother and father, then burying their bodies in the back garden of their Mansfield house. A little landscaping, if you will.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Voir’: Why Crafting Video Essays for Netflix Meant Embracing All Types of Filmmaking

David Fincher and David Prior’s anthology essay series “Voir” is only six episodes, but fully half of those came from Taylor Ramos and Tony Zhou. Their skill with the form comes as no surprise to fans of their YouTube channel “Every Frame a Painting,” which almost served as a proof of concept for a show like “Voir” — and that millions of people would be interested in videos exploring just how the grammar of filmmaking impacts its meaning. When done well, video essays combine the thrill of knowing a secret and the joy of learning more about a long-held passion....
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for WWII thriller Resistance: 1942 starring Cary Elwes, Jason Patric and Judd Hirsch

Signature Entertainment has released a UK trailer, poster and images for writer-directors Matthew Hill and Landon Johnson’s World War II cat-and-mouse thriller Resistance: 1942, which stars Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Greer Grammer (Awkward), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) and Judd Hirsch (Independence Day). Check them out here…. It’s 1942,...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Landscapers, review: turning true crime into the most daring and dazzling drama of the year

From The Crown’s imperious monarch to a downtrodden murderer in a knitted beret. Never let it be said that Olivia Colman isn’t versatile, either in character or headwear. The actress tackles her darkest role yet in Landscapers (Sky Atlantic) and, alongside the reliably brilliant David Thewlis, she shines in this beguiling four-parter, which is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful dramas you’ll see all year.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy