The Federal Trade Commission is now taking its turn at looking into the nation’s supply chain disruptions. Through a news release issued on Nov. 29, the FTC announced that it is launching an inquiry to see what is causing empty shelves and inflated prices at stores across the country. As part of the inquiry, the FTC is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide information on what may be causing the problems with the supply chain.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO