DuSable Museum Women’s Board Hosts “The Glitz 2021”

This past weekend, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones returned to Chicago to discuss her book “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” The groundbreaking book offers a revealing vision of the American past and present. The Chicago Humanities Festival hosted the event in partnership with the DuSable Museum of African American History, American Writers Museum, & Semicolon Bookstore. Hannah-Jones was joined in the conversation with Joy Bivins, director of the Schaumburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and poet Avery R. Young. Hannah-Jones discussed the process of putting the book together and why the legacy and history that centers around slavery cannot be erased.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO