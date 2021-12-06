ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Aurora police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44M9jZ_0dFa8pmN00

DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora Police officer was arrested for alleged domestic violence by the Denver Police Department on Nov. 22, according to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX31/Channel 2.

Julie Stahnke, 45, is accused of pushing, grabbing and spitting on another woman at a residence in Denver. The victim told police that the two got into an argument in the living room which led to Stahnke grabbing and bruising her arm.

Officer shoots, kills suspect after crash in Westminster

Shortly after, another argument ensued in the laundry room between the two where Stahnke is accused of spitting in the woman’s face.

The victim called the police and Stahnke was taken into custody without incident.

Stahnke has been put on paid administrative leave following the alleged altercation. APD said an internal investigation will be conducted once the case goes through court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Denver Police#Weather#Nexstar#Kdvr#Fox31 Channel 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy