12 Scams of Christmas, Day 4: travel offers

By Pete Knutson
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
Searching for deals to travel during the holidays? Or maybe later next year?

You know the saying, if it's too good to be true, it probably is. Right now, it can be harder to tell.

With the travel industry trying to rebound from the pandemic, you can certainly find some great deals, but not all of them deliver on what's promised.

For those dreaming of a tropical getaway or escaping anywhere outside your home, ads showing tropical getaways or snowy mountains and phone calls offering great deals are very enticing.

Elvin Price wasn't looking but thought he'd come across a great deal.

"I received a random phone call from a company travel agency that was looking to sell a package and this vacation package could be used within five years. And you can select from a number of different locations."

The trip for four included everything so he bought it for just $700 then he tried making a reservation.

"I just received an email about a month and a half ago saying that the company that I bought the vacation package from is out of business."

A reservation specialist claimed to be with a different company, so they were taking over for the company going out of business. And if he wanted to move forward, he'd have to send an additional $349 within 24 hours into the same billing name.

"They're claiming that they're out of business. But they're still in business to take more of my money, but they're out of business for carrying out their end of the contract."

With any travel offer, look for reviews and ask for references. Never wire any money or use a prepaid debit card to pay. There's no way to ever get that money back.

Dig into the company's information. Search for their address, phone number, and social media sites.

Red flags and include fake images on their website, odd language, or spelling errors.

And experts don't recommend buying from anyone who contacts you without reaching out to them first.

IN THIS ARTICLE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
