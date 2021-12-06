ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson, Riley Reiff and Chidobe Awuzie

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will likely be limited in practice this week after suffering a dislocated right pinkie finger in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The 24-year-old finished Sunday's game, but his finger was swollen and impacted his grip and ability to put as much zip on the football.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will limit his reps in practice when needed in hopes of getting the most out of Burrow on game day.

"I'm pretty sure he's gonna be OK," Ja'Marr Chase said on Monday. "You know, he'll shake back. He's a tough dude, so I think he'll get right, get back treatment, get his hand right. Whatever he can do he will try to do for us."

Burrow wasn't the only player to suffer an injury against the Chargers.

Logan Wilson is expected to miss this week and maybe even more time after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

“He’s got a shoulder injury and certainly will miss a week, [maybe a] couple weeks, that would be the bright side of things," Taylor said on Monday.

Linebacker Markus Bailey has a stinger and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has a foot injury. Both players are considered day-to-day. The same goes for Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins, who both missed Sunday's game with ankle injuries.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
AllBengals

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Hit on Joe Burrow: 'I Didn't Like It'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. There were a few chippy moments in the game, despite it being a blowout. Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt blocked Joe Burrow into the ground following an interception in the second quarter. It led to a scuffle in the middle of the field between multiple players on both teams.
NFL
AllBengals

Joe Burrow is PFF's Highest-Graded Quarterback Under 25-Years-Old

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to an impressive start to his second NFL season. Burrow is second in the NFL in yards-per-attempt (8.4), ninth in quarterback rating (101.6), ninth in touchdown passes (22) and 11th in passing yards. More importantly, the 24-year-old has led Cincinnati to a...
NFL
247Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow not satisfied with sweeping Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals made a statement by hammering the Pittsburgh Steelers, 41-10, but Joe Burrow said the team has bigger goals than beating its division rivals. Burrow explained that the Bengals are still hungry. After Week 12’s blowout, the Bengals are now 2-0 on the season against the Steelers. That’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
FanSided

Chidobe Awuzie calls out Steelers player for ‘dirty’ play

Sometimes, winning just isn’t enough. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had to call out this Pittsburgh Steelers player for playing dirty in their matchup in Week 12. After T.J. Watt’s malicious choking of Joe Burrow, we wouldn’t put it past the Steelers to pull a quick one when the referee...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Riley Reiff injures ankle vs. Steelers

It’s all smiles for those wearing orange in Paul Brown Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals are demolishing the Pittsburgh Steelers and have had practically no bad plays. The only one has been a Joe Burrow interception, where a player was unfortunately injured. Right tackle Riley Reiff suffered an ankle injury during...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chargers
Yardbarker

Bengals RT Riley Reiff leaves game against Steelers with injury

The Bengals have a big lead over the Steelers, but they could be without their starting right tackle for the rest of the game. Riley Reiff suffered a left ankle injury late in the first half and is questionable to return. Reiff hasn't gone back into the game, but he's...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chargers injury report: Riley Reiff, Chris Evans among several DNPs

Football in December oftentimes leads to wars of attrition. The healthier teams typically tend to outlast the others. The Cincinnati Bengals have been very healthy this season, so much that their injury reports have been smaller than in years past. Wednesday’s initial report leading up to Week 13’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers provides an unfortunate break from that.
NFL
wkrq.com

Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert – Lindsay Patterson

If you had the Bengals in the playoff conversation the first week of December well you win. It’s December 2nd and the Bengals are playing like not only the best team in the AFC North, but the AFC conference. The club came out of the bye and they are rolling...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals QB Joe Burrow dealing with finger injury vs. Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter to pull his team closer to the Los Angeles Chargers in a 24-13 game. Burrow then left the game favoring fingers on his throwing hand, then later was seen on the CBS broadcast getting them taped up, then ripping that off in an effort to throw without the injury wrapped up.
NFL
Bengals.com

The Cause Under Joe Burrow's Cleats

At this Sunday's "My Cause My Cleats" game at Paul Brown Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow steps into shoes he's been wearing since his mother can remember. If there's one thing elementary school teacher Robin Burrow wanted to teach their son she was raising with her...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow suffers pinky injury that is clearly impacting his play

Joe Burrow, on a drive that resulted in his second straight week with a rushing touchdown, hurt his pinky. The extent of his injury is unknown, and he’s certainly expected to stay in the game. However, at what capability is another story. Burrow made a few good yet relatively soft...
NFL
SportsGrid

Joe Burrow “Determined” to Play Through Dislocated Finger

Burrow suffered a dislocated finger during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Burrow is determined to play through the injury. Burrow struggled in that contest, finishing with two interceptions and taking six sacks, and the Bengals ultimately suffered a 19-point defeat. The loss drops...
NFL
AllBengals

Podcast: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Best Throws in Sunday's Loss to Chargers

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest injury news, plus look back at Joe Burrow's best throws from Sunday's loss to the Chargers and Ja'Marr Chase talks openly about his midseason slump. Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Bengals QB Joe Burrow pushing through pinky injury

Joe Burrow has plans, provided the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback gets his dislocated right pinky to cooperate. Burrow intends to take the practice field Wednesday and throw for the first time since he was hurt in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. "We'll have to see. I'm going to try...
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
702
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy