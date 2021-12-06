ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Petrobras to drill first well at Equatorial Margin in 2022 - executive

 2 days ago
HOUSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) is getting ready to drill next year the first of 14 planned wells at South America's new deepwater frontier, the Equatorial Margin at its Northern maritime border, a company executive said on Monday.

Petrobras plans to invest $2 billion in exploration at the Equatorial Margin through 2026, reservoir executive manager Tiago Homem said during the World Petroleum Congress in Houston. The company is foreseeing an overall investment of $2.5 billion in seismic activities in the same period.

