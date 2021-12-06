Stars' John Klingberg: Back in action

Red Wings, Avalanche Could Help Each Other with Girard Trade - THW. Fabbri has been a boost to the Red Wings’ offense since Detroit acquired him. By all accounts, he’s been a great teammate, and he still fits in the age group that the Red Wings are working with. But you have to give to get, and the Red Wings need to get some help on the left side of their defense. If there is a chance that a player like Girard is available, the Red Wings need to see if a deal can be made. Sure, there may have to be some draft picks or other future assets added to either side to make it make sense for both parties, but the pieces are all there for a deal to be struck. The Avalanche get their middle six forward, the Red Wings get a serious boost to the left side of their defense.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO