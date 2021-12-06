ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars' John Klingberg: Back in action

Klingberg (illness) returned to practice and will be available versus Arizona on Monday, Saad Yousuf of...

nhltraderumor.com

Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for John Klingberg

Now that we are approaching the quarter mark of the NHL season, NHL trade rumor chatter is starting to pickup and one team that is looking to make a big move is the Carolina Hurricanes. Last month it was reported that pending UFA John Klingberg was seeking an eight-year $64...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Central Notes: Klingberg, Forsberg, Johnson

The Hurricanes have inquired about the availability of Stars defenseman John Klingberg, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reports (video link). The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract and a report earlier in the season suggested that he was seeking a max-term eight-year extension worth over $60MM, a price tag that Dallas clearly hasn’t been willing to meet yet. He’s off to a quiet start to his season with no goals and seven assists in 15 games although his track record suggests he’ll turn things around offensively. The fit in Carolina is interesting as they’re already using LTIR and don’t have the cap space to take on Klingberg’s $4.25MM AAV; they’d need Dallas to retain or to send close to matching money the other way. They already have a strong back end and Klingberg would certainly give them a big boost but it’s the type of trade that is more plausible closer to the trade deadline than this early in the season.
NHL
markerzone.com

JOHN KLINGBERG DRAWING TRADE INTEREST, CONTENDING EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM REACHES OUT

During the '32 Thoughts' segment of the second intermission on Hockey Night in Canada, Jeff Marek mentioned that teams have been calling the Dallas Stars in regards to pending UFA defenceman John Klingberg. Among the teams that have called Stars general manager Jim Nill are the Carolina Hurricanes, who are...
NHL
theScore

Report: Hurricanes among teams to call Stars about Klingberg

The Carolina Hurricanes have contacted the Dallas Stars about defenseman John Klingberg, reports Sportsnet's Jeff Marek. "Trade chatter is starting to pick up, and a lot of it revolves around John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars. A few teams have expressed interest there (and) contacted the Dallas Stars," Marek said during Saturday's "32 Thoughts" TV segment.
NHL
Yardbarker

Stars’ News & Rumors: Klingberg Trade, Goalie Update & More

In this edition of Dallas Stars’ News & Rumors, drama surrounds the future of John Klingberg, the power play continues to dominate, and Anton Khudobin is currently the odd man out in goal. John Klingberg Trade Rumors. Even before the Stars added Ryan Suter to their lineup, Klingberg has been...
NHL
