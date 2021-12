Brady completed 25 of 34 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding two yards on two rushes in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. The Colts have been effective limiting wide receiver production for most of the season, and with that coming to fruition again Sunday, Brady was forced to seek out alternative paths to success through the air. It led to relatively muted numbers overall for the future Hall of Famer, as he largely focused on Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette when dropping back and didn't complete a pass longer than 32 yards. Brady did throw his sixth interception over Antonio Brown's (ankle) four-game absence as well, with Sunday's matchup likely one where he particularly missed the playmaking dynamic he offers as the third receiver. Brady may have a chance to have a fully healthy receiving corps and will draw an easier matchup on paper overall in a Week 13 road divisional clash against the Falcons.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO