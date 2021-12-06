ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Chris Wormley: Productive in Week 13

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wormley totaled five tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 20-19 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllBengals

Bengals Favored in Week 12 Matchup Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Sunday's matchup against the Steelers with a 6-4 record. They have a half game lead over the Steelers in the AFC North. Will they beat Pittsburgh twice in the same season for the first time since 2009?. The oddsmakers certainly like their chances. Cincinnati is...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Thanks, but no thanks edition

As the Steelers late comeback in Hollywood fell short of a storybook ending, BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Bengals Week 12 Outlook

Today I wanted to look at some data for the season, discuss takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and pose some questions for you the readers. First, let’s look at the quarterbacks using the following data from Next Gen Stats:. Completed...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Getting back to Steelers football is the key of the week

The Pittsburgh Steelers identity has eluded them throughout the 2021 season. While a team can find success as any type of offense or defense the Steelers really haven't made anything stick. But perhaps they need to look to the past for inspiration for the present. You already know the story, the Steelers have relied on stout defense and a hard-nosed rushing attack throughout their entire existence. Sure there are some flashes of a high powered passing attack, but despite barley being removed from those days they are still in the review mirror and shouldn’t be called upon with any frequency.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Ravens#American Football
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 12: Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 41-10 loss to the Bengals

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Eric Ebron: Out for Week 12

Ebron (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Ebron emerged from the Steelers' Week 11 road loss to the Chargers with a knee injury that may require surgery. In the end, it kept him off the practice field Wednesday through Friday and will sideline him for at least one contest. With Ebron out of commission, Pat Freiermuth will serve as Pittsburgh's top tight end for the time being, while Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader are available for any snaps that linger.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Joe Haden: Questionable for Week 12

Haden (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports. Haden logged consecutive limited practices Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's session. If he's unable to suit up, it would be a major loss for a Pittsburgh secondary that will have its hands full trying to contain a talented young Bengals receiving corps headlined by Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers inactives for Week 13 vs. Ravens

The Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs today, both of them ruled out on Friday and inactive today. Haden will miss his third straight game with a foot injury. Last week Buggs was a healthy scratch, but this week he suffered an ankle injury in practice, forcing him to miss time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Bengals Final Score: Steelers embarrassed by the Bengals 41-10 in Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 12 with a 5-4-1 record, and a win over the Cincinnati Bengals would go far in keeping the Steelers’ divisional, and playoff, hopes alive. Nonetheless, a trip to Paul Brown Stadium is anything but easy, with Pittsburgh hoping to avoid losing to the Bengals three straight times for the first time in over 30 years.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Bold and Bizarre predictions for Steelers at Bengals, Week 12

After a road loss in Week 11 to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers are back on the road in Cincinnati looking to avenge the early season loss to the Bengals. It is that time of the week when I start to look at what will happen during the game. I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this opening contest.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Winners and Losers from Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 12

The Steelers had one of the worst performances in recent memory when they took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. There’s always winners and losers in every game. Who lands where? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Slowing down Lamar Jackson is the Steelers key of the week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are limping their way into Week 13 action against the Baltimore Ravens. While we could pick just about any “don’t outplay yourself” cliche for the key of the week, the Steelers seriously need to contain Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson. If the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot hold the former NFL MVP they will be in serious danger all game long and could be facing another blowout. On the bright side, the Steelers do have history on their side as they are one of the few teams to have contained Jackson on multiple occasions and have never let him run away with a game to date.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Logs interception in Week 12

Fitzpatrick totaled eight tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bengals. Fitzpatrick missed last week's loss to the Chargers after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was on the field for 95 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps in Week 12. Across four appearances since Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye, the 25-year-old has tallied 25 tackles (18 solo), an interception and two pass defenses.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Three touches in Week 12

McFarland recorded two carries for two yards while securing his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bengals. McFarland's 11 offensive snaps ranked second among the Steelers' running backs in Sunday's blowout loss, but he failed to make much of an impact. The 22-year-old's fantasy value as a backup for Pittsburgh remains limited behind lead back Najee Harris.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ray-Ray McCloud Serving As Scout-Team QB (And Impressing Chris Wormley)

It’s the annual question. Who will pretend to be Lamar Jackson for a week? With Josh Dobbs on season-ending IR and the other Steelers’ QBs possessing the agility of your typical shuffleboard player, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is serving as scout-team quarterback during practice this week. Chris Wormley not only confirmed the news speaking to reporters Wednesday, but was impressed by McCloud’s ability to emulate Jackson.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Analyzing the Steelers Week 12 loss to the Bengals, by the numbers

-2 After Ben Roethlisberger had gone five games without throwing an interception, he had two picks in this game along with a lost fumble. The Steelers were -2 with the turnover margin as Minkah Fitzpatrick got his first interception of the season. Unfortunately, the very next play was a Roethlisberger pick six surrendered to Mike Hilton.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Open Ravens Week With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens with four injuries they’ll need to work through. Cornerback Joe Haden continues to deal with a foot injury but could work his way back. Haden missed the last two games after leaving Week 10 early, but head coach Mike Tomlin said he could return this week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy