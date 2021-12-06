Steelers' Chris Wormley: Productive in Week 13

Ebron (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Ebron emerged from the Steelers' Week 11 road loss to the Chargers with a knee injury that may require surgery. In the end, it kept him off the practice field Wednesday through Friday and will sideline him for at least one contest. With Ebron out of commission, Pat Freiermuth will serve as Pittsburgh's top tight end for the time being, while Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader are available for any snaps that linger.
