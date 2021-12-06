Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Targeting Wednesday return

Wood (ankle) will sit for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Woods went to the locker room in the first half but was then able to re-enter the game after getting looked at by trainers. Apparently the injury was bugging him enough during halftime to rule him out for the entirety of the second half. This will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days. Daniel Theis will likely have a much larger role in the second half due to Woods' absence.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO