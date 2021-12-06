Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Targeting Wednesday return

Porter won't return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a left thigh contusion, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Porter apparently injured his thigh sometime during the first half of Wednesday's matchup, as the guard posted 10 points in 13 minutes before exiting. The severity of Porter's injury is unclear at the moment, but nonetheless, the guard will likely be deemed questionable for the team's next game against Orlando on Friday. Armoni Brooks will likely see increased run if Porter has to miss at least one matchup.
