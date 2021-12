SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo believed the play was there. There likely was going to be an open target with all the attention focused on George Kittle. But the pass never got to its intended target, deflected at the line of scrimmage by Carlos Dunlap. When Garoppolo’s throw hit the turf, gone was San Francisco's three-game win streak and a chance for the 49ers to separate themselves in the messy NFC playoff picture.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO