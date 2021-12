A man has been arrested and charged in the brutal stabbing of a 69-year-old grandmother at her east Baltimore church last month, officials have said. Evelyn Player was found stabbed in a bathroom around 7:30 a.m. at Southern Baptist Church, an hour after she had let contractors into the building for church renovations on Nov. 16, Baltimore police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Manzie Smith Jr., 62, was taken into custody on Dec. 1 and charged with first-degree murder, as well as other charges, in Player’s death, the Baltimore Police Department announced Thursday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO