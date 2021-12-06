ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SARS-CoV-2 infects sustentacular cells in the olfactory epithelium of COVID-19 patients

By Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)
Newswise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — It is now widely known that COVID-19 is associated with the transient or long-term loss of olfaction (the sense of smell) but the mechanisms remain obscure. An unresolved question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Scientists at the Max...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured. "These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood – levels that could...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

SARS-CoV-2 Does Not Appear To Infect Olfactory Sensory Neurons

It is now widely known that COVID-19 is associated with the transient or long-term loss of olfaction (the sense of smell) but the mechanisms remain obscure. An unresolved question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Scientists at the Max Planck Research Unit for Neurogenetics in Frankfurt in collaboration with physicians and scientists at the University Hospitals Leuven (Leuven, Belgium) and a major hospital in Bruges, Belgium, together with scientists at NanoString Technologies Inc. in Seattle, USA, report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Blocking protein interactions inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells

Viruses invade our cells and turn them into virus factories. Researchers at Uppsala University, together with a network of national and international collaborators, have identified the way SARS-CoV-2 takes control of our cells—and they have found a possible way to inhibit the ravages of the virus. "This could lead to...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Covid 19#Olfactory Epithelium#Cell Type#Olfactory Bulb#Neurogenetics
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Man Dies Of COVID-19 Just Days After Contracting Infection

A 69-year-old fully vaccinated man died just days after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials in India revealed. The unidentified man received the vaccination in Indore, a city in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Bhure Singh Saitya said that the man tested positive for coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Age-Related Differences in Inflammation May Shed Light on the Limit of Immunotherapies

Newswise — Scientists at the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine, Center of Biotechnology, located at Temple University’s College of Science and Technology, working with collaborators in Italy, have described the age-related differences in inflammatory response to an emerging immunotherapy treatment for Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) called PD-1 blockade. These age-related changes to immune system response, known as immunosenescence, may have implications for the efficacy or the safety of immunotherapies for a variety of conditions and disease.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cell.com

Secretory IgA and T cells targeting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein are transferred to the breastmilk upon mRNA vaccination

Immune transfer to breastmilk occurs through spike-SIgA, IgG and T cells. mRNA vaccines induce antibody production by the mammary mucosa. Repeated feedings possibly lead to cumulative transfer of neutralizing spike-IgA •. Vaccination induces higher frequency of RBD+ memory B cells in lactating women. Summary. In view of the data scarcity...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of vitamin K2 and native vitamin D supplementation on vascular calcification in pediatric patients on regular hemodialysis. A randomized controlled trial

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Vascular calcification is one of the most prevalent disorders in pediatric hemodialysis patients that eventually lead to cardiovascular morbidity. Vitamin K2 was investigated in adults in previous studies and showed favorable effects on calcification markers. Our aim in this study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vitamin K2 and cholecalciferol on the calcification regulators in pediatric patients.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New potential drugs for muscle dystrophy found using stem cells

Muscular dystrophy describes a group of genetic diseases in which muscles progressively weaken and degenerate, with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) being the most common. There are no curative treatments for DMD, and available drugs for the most part delay the progression to extend the patient's quality of life. A new study seen in Biomedicines by CiRA Assistant Professor Tomoya Uchimura and Associate Professor Hidetoshi Sakurai, both of whom join T-CiRA in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda), uses iPS cells to show that drugs acting on store-operated calcium channels can extend the contractile function of muscles. The results reveal these channels are a new drug target for DMD treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Mouse Study Suggests Lymphatic Expansion Necessary to Limit Chemo-induced Kidney Damage

Article title: VEGFR3 tyrosine kinase inhibition aggravates cisplatin nephrotoxicity. Authors: Laurence M. Black, Elisa R. Farrell, Daria Barwinska, Gunars Osis, Anna A. Zmijewska, Amie M. Traylor, Stephanie K. Esman, Subhashini Bolisetty, Grace Whipple, Malgorzata M. Kamocka, Seth Winfree, Daryll R. Spangler, Shehnaz Khan, Abolfazl Zarjou, Tarek M. El-Achkar, Anupam Agarwal.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Variant May Be "Worse Than Nearly Anything Else About" Warn Scientists

- It can be tempting to think of medical discoveries and developments as a kind of to-do list. You know – first, we eradicate smallpox, then we find a vaccine for polio, then we cure cancer, and then we’re done. In reality, it’s often more of a never-ending tug of war between humanity and diseases. Along comes a new virus, and so scientists develop a treatment to thwart it – only for the virus to evolve a way to beat that treatment, and the whole thing starts all over again. We’ve already seen that happen with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic – in fact, at this point 99 percent of COVID-19 infections aren’t from even the original virus at all, they’re from the Delta variant.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

COVID-19 Infection in Fingolimod- or Siponimod-Treated Patients

Results As of December 27, 2020, 283 cases had been reported in fingolimod-treated patients. The mean age was 44 years (from n = 224; range 11–69 years), and 190 were women. Of 161 cases with available information, 138 were asymptomatic (6), mild (100), or moderate (32); 50 cases required hospitalization. At the last follow-up, 140 patients were reported as recovered/recovering, condition was unchanged in 22, and deteriorated in 3 patients; 4 patients had a fatal outcome. Information was not available for 114 patients. Of the 54 cases of COVID-19 reported in siponimod-treated patients, 45 were from the postmarketing setting and 9 from an ongoing open-label clinical trial. The mean age was 54 years (from n = 45; range 31–70), and 30 were women. Of 28 cases with available information, 24 were asymptomatic (2), mild (17), or moderate (5); 9 cases required hospitalization. At the last follow-up, 27 patients were reported as recovered/recovering, condition remained unchanged for 1, and 3 patients had a fatal outcome. Information was not available for 23 patients.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Exposure to Petroleum Byproduct Pollutant during Pregnancy Increases Offspring’s Risk of Lung Injury

Article title: Exposure to carbon black nanoparticles during pregnancy aggravates lipopolysaccharide-induced lung injury in offspring: an intergenerational effect. Authors: Qianghu Tang, Baijie Tu, Xuejun Jiang, Jun Zhang, Lulu Bai, Pan Meng, Longbin Zhang, Xia Qin, Bin Wang, Chengzhi Chen, Zhen Zou. From the authors: “Although pulmonary exposure to high-dose [carbon...
INDUSTRY
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
Newswise

New marker for better assessing the severity of Covid-19

Newswise — Biomedical scientists at LMU have found a new marker in the blood of Covid-19 patients. It furnishes insights into the course and development of the disease and could lead to better diagnoses. Many people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are either asymptomatic or feel only slightly unwell. Nevertheless, the infections...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy