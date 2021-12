The story of the Carpenters is not the happiest one. But prior to Karen’s death in 1983, the brother-sister duo gained worldwide recognition for their music. Richard was the songwriting wiz of the team (though Karen wrote as well). Karen stood out for many reasons. She was proficient in drumming and was the band’s primary drummer for many years. I remember being in awe seeing her on the television playing the drums while singing. Karen is also, to this day, known throughout the music world as one of the best singers of all time. No doubt due to both her impressive three-octave range and her uncanny ability to make you feel like she was singing directly to you.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO