Houston, TX

Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller: Oil, gas underinvestment bringing about period of market scarcity

By Chris Mathews
Houston Business Journal
 2 days ago
Years of underinvestment in oil and gas along with global effects from the Covid-19 pandemic have led to an environment of scarcity, Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said during the 23rd World Petroleum Congress in Houston. Houston-based Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) is seeing roughly half of the typical international spending...

industryglobalnews24.com

Global CEOs of Oil and Gas Giants Stress their Need Despite Push for Clean Energy

On Monday, a global energy conference was held in Houston where energy companies affirmed the need for increased oil in the coming years. Chief Executives from Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and Halliburton Corporation came together at the World Petroleum Conference for four days to discuss the promotion of the need of delivering oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Energy Transfer: The Enable Midstream Acquisition Is Completed And This MLP Is Drastically Undervalued

The Enable Midstream acquisition has closed, putting ET's pipeline mileage at 114,000 miles and increasing their throughput and capacity while adding immediate EBITDA. You would have to go back to 9/25/20 to find the last bearish article written about Energy Transfer (ET) on Seeking Alpha. Today ET has an average bullish rating with a 3.9 score from SA Authors, a very bullish 4.82 score from Wall Street, and the Seeking Alpha quant rating comes in at 3.38 as neutral. The midstream sector of the energy industry has been one of the most hated in the market. No matter how many people agree that it's drastically undervalued, not a single catalyst from earnings beats, rising commodity prices, or predictions of global energy utilization increases have positively impacted unit prices across the board. Many of these companies have witnessed their unit prices stay downward throughout the bull market and not fully recover in the pandemic recovery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

KKR gets into solar power production with launch of Stellar Renewable Power

KKR said Wednesday it will invest an undisclosed sum to launch Stellar Renewable Power as a new platform company to source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities, with office in Dallas and India. Stellar Renewable Power will work under KKR's asset-based finance strategy, which has deployed more than $5 billion in 49 investments since 2016. KKR managing director Christopher Mellia said the business will seek out and develop "high-quality solar energy investments that are a strong fit for our long-term capital." Shares of KKR are up 91.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of about 25% by the S&P 500.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil and Gas Investments Must Rise to $523B a Year

The IEF said spending on oil and gas projects slumped 30 percent to $309 billion in 2020. The Riyadh-based International Energy Forum has called on companies to raise investment in oil and natural-gas production to $523 billion a year by the end of this decade to prevent a surge in energy prices and economic unrest.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

A new warning on oil investment

A new report concludes that global spending on oil-and-gas exploration and production needs to increase greatly in coming years to ensure adequate supplies, even as demand growth slows. Driving the news: The Saudi Arabia-based International Energy Forum and the consultancy IHS Markit say investment should reach nearly $525 billion in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Big Oil CEOs Thumb Nose At Green Energy Transition, Say Fossil Fuels Still Have ‘Essential Role’

Executives of major oil companies slammed the aggressive global push to renewable forms of energy and warned that such policies could crash economies. Crude oil and natural gas continue to be key to the world economy’s health and cannot be discounted, CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Halliburton and Saudi Aramco said during the ongoing World Petroleum Congress in Texas on Monday. The executives agreed that climate change should be addressed, but not to the detriment of current energy needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

ConocoPhillips CEO, big oil execs warn of 'messy' energy transition

The transition from oil and gas to renewables will be "messy" for many years and lead to energy price volatility, top energy executives told the World Petroleum Congress today. Government pressure on energy producers to halt investments in new oil, gas and coal production and new questions about OPEC's spare...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Halliburton sees world headed for oil scarcity amid spending cut

Halliburton Co., the biggest provider of fracking, warned that the world is headed into a period of scarcity for oil after seven years of underinvestment following crude’s plummet from $100 a barrel in 2014. “For the first time in a long time, we’ll see a buyer looking for a barrel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Daniel Yergin says the energy transition won't be quick

Daniel Yergin, the preeminent energy expert, has a warning for those who expect the energy transition to be quick: It won't be. “We're trying to do it in a very short period of time," Yergin said at the World Petroleum Congress Tuesday morning. “All other energy transitions happened over a long time."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

ExxonMobil Targets Net Zero Emissions in Permian Basin by 2030

Accelerating its target of emission-reduction for unconventional operations in New Mexico and Texas, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the U.S. Permian Basin. Following the announcement, shares of the global oil and gas corporation closed 1.2% higher on Monday. Exxon Mobil aims...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Says USA Regulations Hold Back Supply

An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration and the U.S. oil and gas sector. In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government. An increasingly bitter war of words has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Top U.S. Shale Producer Worries Oil Prices Could Run Too Hot

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Scott Sheffield, the chief executive of top U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co, on Tuesday said he worries oil prices could get too high and further roil markets after years underinvestment in the sector. “I’m worried that it may get too high, above $100 (per barrel),"...
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

Tom Petrie Oil and Gas

Tom Petrie has been an advisor on over $250 billion (no, that's not a typo) of energy-related mergers and acquisitions. He joins us to discuss why it seems that American oil and gas companies haven't ramped up exploration and production even as energy prices have increased dramatically from 18 months ago. We'll also discuss international energy issues, including the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the future of Saudi Arabia in a world that is trying to electrify. Here's Tom's web site: Petrie Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
