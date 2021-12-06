ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Tryon Palace Candlelight & Holiday Decor Tours

Cover picture for the articleThis famed North Carolina tradition returns to Tryon Palace in 2021 with beautiful, new decorations and heartwarming holiday vignettes illuminated by the magical glow of candlelight. Candlelight is a site wide event for Tryon Palace that includes tours of the Governor’s Palace, Stanly House, Dixon House, and numerous...

#Holiday Decor#Photography#The Palace#The King S Arms Tavern
