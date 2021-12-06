ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBOT soybeans fall as traders take profits after three days of gains

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, shrugging off gains in the crude oil market and signs of good export demand on a round of profit taking following three straight days of gains...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Flat, Soybeans Up

Corn trade is flat to 1 cent higher, beans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 14 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny higher with range-bound action continuing, and a sale of 1.844 million metric tons of corn to Mexico on the daily wire of mostly old crop. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after the Christmas driving season, with support from cheaper natural gas and the weekly report showing production 55,000 barrels per day higher; stocks were up by 163,000 barrels per day.
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 8-10 cents, wheat down 3-7 cents, corn down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat eased overnight, maintaining a narrow trading range ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report, due out on Thursday, though uncertainty in the global economy over the Omicron coronavirus variant adds weight. * Farm office FranceAgriMer has lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union for the second month in a row, contributing to a further increase in expected stocks in the EU's biggest wheat producer. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 6-1/4 cents at $8.02-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 5-3/4 cents lower at $8.21-3/4, and MGEX March spring wheat was down 1-1/2 cents at $10.35. CORN - Down 1-2 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased slightly overnight, as traders weighed proposed cuts to U.S. biofuel blending mandates that would weaken demand for ethanol, while still positioning ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report. * Exporters sold 1,844,040 tonnes of corn for delivery to Mexico, of which, 1,089,660 tonnes are for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year and 754,380 tonnes are for delivery during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * The Biden administration has proposed scaling back the amount of biofuels that U.S. oil refiners were required to blend into their fuel mix since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. * Brazil's 2022 grain crop is forecast to reach a record 289 million tonnes, up 14% from a year earlier, according to CNA Farm Group. * March corn last traded 2-1/4 cents lower at $5.84 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured by potential biofuel cuts and concerns of diminished U.S. exports ahead of Thursday's weekly export sales report and the USDA's monthly supply and demand assessment. * Exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * The most-active soybean contract dipped below its 50-day moving average overnight. * January soybeans last traded 9-1/4 cents lower at $12.41 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
investing.com

Commodity trader Trafigura nearly doubles profit to hit record in FY 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura Group made a record net profit for a second year running in its 2021 financial year after a strong performance across divisions and significant energy market dislocations. The Geneva-based company posted a net profit of $3.1 billion for its financial year ending Sept....
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts wheat export forecast, raises stocks again

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union for a second month, contributing to a further increase in expected stocks in the EU's biggest wheat producer. In monthly supply and demand data for major cereal crops,...
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall, spring wheat flat

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell on Wednesday on forecasts for good weather for crop development before the winter dormancy period, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat was steady, supported by strong export demand for the tight supplies of high-protein offerings. * Traders were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of wheat were in a range between 50,000 and 450,000 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2. * South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and another 50,000 tonnes from Australia. * Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures settled down 14 cents at $7.94-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was off 14-3/4 cents at $8.27-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery was unchanged at $10.36-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT March wheat hit technical resistance at its 30-day moving average. It then dropped below its five-day and 40-day moving averages. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after export sale to China announced

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday as a new export deal with top buyer China pulled the market from lows hit during overnight trading. * Soyoil futures fell to their lowest in 11 weeks while soymeal futures firmed. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range between 1 million and 1.775 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 100,000 and 270,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 5,000 and 50,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 9-3/4 cents at $12.61 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 20-day moving average during the session. * CBOT January soyoil was down 1.55 cents at 55.55 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal gained $7.50 to $357.20 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures drop on U.S. weather view; corn, soy rise

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade winter wheat futures fell 1.7% on Wednesday as forecasts for mild temperatures and some rain in key growing areas raised hopes that the crop will be in good condition before it heads into dormancy, traders said. "U.S. weather for wheat looks...
Agriculture Online

Financial investors expand net long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants increased their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Dec. 3, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, edged up their net long position...
Agriculture Online

India's 2021/22 cotton production seen at 28 mln bales -USDA

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Mumbai:. "FAS Mumbai (Post) forecasts marketing year (MY) 2021/2022 cotton production at 28 million 480 lb bales on an area of 12.4 million hectares....
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Solid Gains for Soybeans; Winter Wheat Markets Crumble

Early on Wednesday, there was little reason to be positive beans or the soy complex. However, midmorning saw both soybeans and meal pop up quickly, leading to a reversal of sorts. Despite a huge sale of 72.6 million bushels of corn to Mexico, corn was lucky to end higher. Wheat had a red screen day, with winter wheat markets suggesting more weakness ahead, while Minneapolis held up okay.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Weaker

It’s a hem-haw day for the livestock complex as bearish tones drift throughout the complex and support has yet to show up in any of the contracts. Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts would like to see some support enter the marketplace; but at this point in time it’s not looking like they are going to have their wishes granted. There hasn’t been much interest arise in the cash cattle market and it wouldn’t be surprising to see trade wait until Thursday to get underway.
MarketWatch

Southwest Airlines stock rallies after revenue outlook raised, fuel cost estimate cut

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. surged 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue and cut its estimate for fuel costs. The company now expects revenue for the current quarter to be down 10% to 15% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, compared with previous guidance for a decline of 15% to 25%. Guidance for fuel costs per gallon was lowered $2.15 to $2.25 from $2.25 to $2.35. The company kept its outlook for load factor unchanged at 80% to 85% and for capacity to be down about 8% from 2019. "Leisure travel demand was strong for the Thanksgiving holiday," the company said in an investor presentation. "Based on current trends, leisure bookings continue to come in above expectations for December travel, and managed business revenues are expected to recover to down 55% to down 60% in December versus 2019 levels." The stock, which has bounced 6.3% since closing at a 13-month low on Dec. 1 through Tuesday, has shed 6.1% over the past three months while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 5.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Flat After Major Averages Post Third Straight Day of Gains

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading on Wednesday, after the major averages posted a third straight day of gains as traders bet that the omicron variant's economic impacts won't be as severe as initially thought. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 7...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends losses as U.S. crop weather improves

CANBERRA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Thursday for a second consecutive session as forecasts for mild temperatures and some rain in key U.S. growing regions fuelled the prospect of ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures were down 0.2% at $7.93-1/2 a bushel...
104.1 WIKY

Hope rally turns choppy as hot U.S. inflation looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stocks rose in choppy trade on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed but increasing caution ahead of U.S. inflation data capped other risk assets such as oil and the Australian dollar. Bonds were nursing losses since a brighter virus...
