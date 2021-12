We’ve all see Ben Affleck smoking through his angst, deeply and miserably. In a strange, almost alchemic way, those photos can shore us up for another day here on this small blue dot circling the sun. And now Britney Spears is smoking in Cabo, per dispatches from her trip on the Daily Mail. She’s doing it quietly, while looking at her phone, and for some reason it’s really having the same effect.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO