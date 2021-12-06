ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans fall in risk-off trade; wheat firms

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday, with concerns about the spread of Omicron coronavirus variant causing investors to take some risk out of the market, traders said. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday afternoon that showed large speculators cut their...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures bounce from one-month low

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded from a one-month low on Friday on a round of bargain-buying and renewed interest on the export market, traders said. Soybeans also were firm but corn was weaker on a technical setback. News that Chinese buyers had booked a large amount...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second straight weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower after three straight sessions of gains, while soybeans firmed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat bounces off one-month low, helped by signs of Chinese demand

* Wheat fell this week on USDA data, improved crop prospects * Talk of Chinese feed wheat buying puts focus back on demand * Chicago soy, corn also firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat regained some ground on Friday after hitting a one-month low, as chart support and signs of fresh Chinese demand helped prices. Corn and soybeans edged higher. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.3% at $7.87 a bushel by the end of the overnight session. It earlier fell to a one-month low at $7.68 but found technical support at that level, traders said. News that Chinese buyers had booked a large amount of feed wheat from France and Australia also raised the prospect of importers stepping up purchases following the price fall in the past week. Chinese buyers have also booked French and Ukrainian barley along with Ukrainian corn since last week to cover feed grain needs, trade sources told Reuters. A further planned rise in Russia's wheat export tax for next week also kept attention on underlying strength in export prices. "Wheat futures have suffered losses but if you look at the physical prices in key exporting countries, there is not much change," said one Singapore-based trader. Wheat had initially extended losses in overnight trading following Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that included increased forecasts of world and U.S. wheat stocks. CBOT corn was up 0.2% at $5.93 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.3% at $12.68-1/4. Prices at 1408 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 787.00 10.25 1.32 640.50 22.87 CBOT corn 593.00 1.25 0.21 484.00 22.52 CBOT soy 1268.25 3.75 0.30 1311.00 -3.26 Paris wheat 285.25 2.75 0.97 195.50 45.91 Paris maize 247.25 1.25 0.51 219.00 12.90 Paris rape 718.25 9.00 1.27 418.25 71.73 WTI crude oil 72.14 1.20 1.69 48.52 48.68 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.04 1.2100 -6.72 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat closes firm with export demand in focus

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures firmed on Friday, supported by signs of demand from China and bargain buying after sinking to a one-month low on Thursday, dealers said. * Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of French and Australian wheat in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 8-1/2 cents at $7.85-1/4 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat for March delivery was 1-1/2 cents lower at $10.20-3/4 a bushel and K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 6-1/4 cents at $8.02-3/4 a bushel. * For the week CBOT SRW was down 2.3%, K.C. HRW was down 2.6% and MGEX spring wheat was flat. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from India. * A group of importers in the Philippines is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 300,000 tonnes of wheat. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Winter Wheat#Reuters#Omicron#The Zaner Group#Chicago Board Of Trade#Cbot March Corn#Ed F Man Capital
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 15-21

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 15-21, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures extend rebound from 10-month low

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rallied on Friday, extending gains made a day earlier when the market rebounded from a 10-month low. The gains accelerated as prices surged through key resistance points, and the market closed near session highs. CME February lean hogs settled...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. soybean stocks view unchanged - government

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government left its forecast for the domestic soybean stockpile unchanged on Thursday as demand from exporters and crushers was expected to remain steady with its outlook from a month earlier. Soybean ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year were pegged at 340 million...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Saudi Arabia
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 12-14 cents, soybeans down 7-8 cents, corn down 1 cent

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 14 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight as favorable conditions across the southern hemisphere ease supply concerns amid strong global demand. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dropped to its 50-day moving average overnight, its lowest since Nov. 30. * U.S. exporters sold 239,900 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 2, up from the previous week, but down 27% from the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 50,000 to 400,000 million tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 22.1 million tonnes of wheat in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, up from its previous estimate of 20.4 million tonnes. * Brazil's 2021/2022 wheat crop is expected to reach 7.811 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 7.689 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 6.235 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 13-1/2 cents at $7.81 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 13-1/4 cents lower at $7.98-3/4, and MGEX March spring wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at $10.28 a bushel. CORN - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn futures were mostly unchanged overnight, ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report. * Exporters sold 1,132,500 tonnes of corn the week ended Dec. 2, up 11% from the previous week and 2% above the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 600,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Brazil's 2021/2022 corn crop is expected to reach 117.181 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 116.712 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 87.049 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * Argentine corn farmers are set for a late season planting blitz to avoid possible dryness over the months ahead, a strategy expected to propel both a record harvest and record exports. * March corn last traded 1/2 cent lower at $5.86-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybeans dipped overnight, pressured by a strengthening Brazilian soybean crop forecast, though strong export sales eased losses. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract dipped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * Exporters sold 280,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations; 140,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 140,000 tonnes for the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to reach 142.789 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 142.009 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 137.321 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * Exporters sold 1,637,900 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 2, up 54% from the previous week and 27% more than the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 1 million to 1.7 million tonnes. * January soybeans last traded 6-1/2 cents lower at $12.54-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat stocks seen higher as export competition rises

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic wheat stocks will be bigger than previously forecast as overseas demand for U.S. supplies wanes due to improved outlooks for production in key export competitors such as Australia, Russia and Canada, the government said on Thursday. The report could ease concerns over global food...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after USDA tightens global stocks view

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) trimmed its global supply outlook despite market expectations for an increase. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 3-1/2 cents at $12.64-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil fell 0.70 cent to 54.85 cents per lb while CBOT January soymeal gained $2.50 to end at $359.70 a ton. * In a monthly report, the USDA projected 2021/22 marketing year U.S. ending stocks at 340 million bushels, unchanged from a month earlier but below the average trade forecast for 352 million. Global ending stocks were seen at 102 million tonnes, below the average trade estimate for 104.13 million. * Brazil's CONAB on Thursday projected the country's 2021/22 soybean crop at 142.789 million tonnes, up from the prior estimate for 142.009 million and 137.321 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season. * In a weekly report, the USDA said net U.S. soybean exports in the week ended Dec. 2 rose to a five-week high of 1,637,888 tonnes, near the high end of a range of analyst estimates. China, Egypt and Spain were top buyers. * The USDA also reported 280,000 tonnes in U.S. soybean export sales to undisclosed buyers on Thursday via its daily reporting system. Shipment was for the current and next marketing years. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine ranchers ask government to deregulate beef export market

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of Argentina's main agricultural associations said they will press their case for deregulation of the beef export market when they meet late on Thursday with Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez. Argentina is a key global supplier of beef. Since mid-year the government has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures sink to one-month low as USDA raises global supply outlook

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased its global supply forecast in a monthly report. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures settled down 17-3/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since Nov. 9. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was off 15-1/2 cents at $7.96-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery was down 13 cents at $10.22-1/4 a bushel. * In a monthly report on Thursday, the USDA raised its global 2021/22 season wheat ending stocks view by a greater-than-anticipated 2.38 million tonnes on a stronger production outlook for Australia, Canada and Russia, the top exporter. * Exporters sold a net 239,898 tonnes of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 2, the USDA said in a weekly report. The total was within trade estimates for 50,000 to 400,000 million tonnes. * Argentina's wheat crop forecasts have also increased, according to estimates this week by the Rosario Grains Exchange and the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. * Brazil's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected to reach 7.811 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 7.689 million in the agency's previous forecast and 6.235 million tonnes in 2020/21. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-month low as USDA projects larger world crop; corn, soy rise

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slumped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected global production and stocks in a monthly report that reinforced a recent spate of bearish news. Corn and soybean futures tracked wheat lower, but promptly rebounded from...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA updates farmer-reported U.S. crop planting totals for December

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Farmers participating in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings" by Dec. 1 of 639,191 acres of corn, 341,314 acres of soybeans and 292,521 acres of wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. Producers enrolled in subsidy programs as of Dec. 1 reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 91.357 million acres of corn, 86.254 million acres of soybeans and 49.434 million acres of wheat. Producers that enroll in several Farm Services Agency programs must submit to USDA an annual report regarding all cropland use on their farms. USDA uses the information as an element in its crop estimates, which cover all farms, not just those that participate in the farm program. The following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in December 2021, November 2021 and December 2020, based on a survey of farms (all figures in thousands of acres): U.S. grain and soy plantings Prevented plantings (thousands of acres) Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 639 639 6,186 Soybeans 341 341 1,476 Wheat 293 293 1,272 Total for all U.S. crops 2,104 2,104 10,219 U.S. plantings including failed acres Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 91,357 91,354 88,574 Soybeans 86,254 86,249 82,001 Wheat 49,434 49,426 46,199 Total for all U.S. crops 254,162 254,144 244,144 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Paul Simao)
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Corn, Soybean Numbers ‘Neutral’ in December WASDE

USDA’s December World Ag Supply and Demand Estimates report was called “neutral” for corn and soybeans and bearish for wheat. This month’s 2021-2022 U.S. corn supply and use outlook is unchanged from November. USDA kept corn for ethanol use at 5.25 billion bushels despite forecasts of strong demand and higher production. Corn ending stocks are projected at 1.49 billion bushels, and the season-average farm price is still $5.45 a bushel.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA data is neutral to negative for corn, soybean markets

The pile of U.S. soybeans is getting smaller than expected, according to the USDA. At the close, the March corn futures closed 4 1/2¢ higher at $5.91. May futures ended 4 1/4¢ higher at $5.93. July corn futures closed 3¢ higher at $5.91. January soybean futures finished...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops to one-month low, soy weak, corn firm ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 1.7% to a one-month low on Wednesday, pressured by a favorable weather forecast for U.S. crops and expectations for bumper Southern Hemisphere harvests, traders said. Soybean futures also were lower while corn edged higher for the sixth time in seven sessions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU sees biofuel consumption fall by 2031, palm oil imports slump

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Biofuel consumption in the European Union is set to fall by 2031 as road transport moves away from fossil fuel, while palm oil imports would plummet, slashed by stricter environment regulation, the European Commission said on Thursday. In its 2021-2031 Agricultural Outlook, the Commission projected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy