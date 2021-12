With the juggernaut that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become in the last decade as its influence has spread to various portions of pop culture and mediums, it comes as no surprise that there are many who are simply not fans of it. This has extended now to many game fans voicing their disdain for seeing so many great developers be "relegated" to tentpole projects from major multimedia franchises. That was definitely the sentiment when Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was first announced, as the team behind it, Eidos Montreal, was a developer known primarily for their Deus Ex games.

