ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Go Behind-the-Scenes with Actress Kristine Froseth as She Preps for Chanel’s Five Echoes Event at Art Basel 2021

By Gwen Flamberg
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aybpF_0dFa6O2000

A work of art! When actress Kristine Froseth accepted an invitation to a dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the Five Echoes installation on December 3 during Art Basel 2021 in Miami, she knew she needed a look as major as the event itself. After all, the massive, interactive art piece by Es Devlin was commissioned as a nod to the 100th birthday of the Chanel No.5 fragrance. So she turned to beauty guru Cyndle Komarovski to work some makeup magic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRVjl_0dFa6O2000
Métier Creative/Jane Espiritu

The duo got ready at the tony Faena Hotel, leaving the balcony door open so they could “hear and smell the ocean,” heightening the Miami vibe, Komarovski tells Us. While Froseth sipped coconut water fresh out of a coconut, they grooved to fun beats. “Kristine always has the best playlists to fit the mood,” says the makeup pro. “She had on a disco mix to give us all a fun boost of energy, and of course we were all singing along.”

Perhaps it was the music, coupled with the festive feeling, that led to the glimmering makeup. “The inspiration for the look was a starry night sky,” Komarovski reveals. “Kristine was wearing a really beautiful black skirt and structured jacket, so we wanted to focus on eyes — something playful, but still sophisticated to ground the look.” She started by applying Chanel’s Limited Edition Ombre Premiere Laque in Or Noir on lids, blending it out with her finger for a blurred, soft focus effect. “The dark cream shadow has the most beautiful flecks of silver glitter that acted as the backdrop for my night’s sky,” the makeup artist says. Depth was then added by layering the shimmery highlight shades in the Limited Edition Les 4 Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow in No.5 palette on top. “I love the different dimensions it gives the eye, especially when it hits the light,” says the pro, adding “nothing says celebration like glitter!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x45oF_0dFa6O2000
Métier Creative/Jane Espiritu

As a complement to the sparkly eyes, Komarovski created full yet soft brows, fresh glowing skin with a subtle golden highlight thanks to a touch of Limited Edition Fluide Enlumineur in Or Ivoire and a rich rose lip kissed with Limited Edition Rouge Allure Lip Color in Rouge Brulant.

Froseth, a Chanel ambassador, stepped into her wardrobe — a black silk crepe jacket and skirt with a white silk crepe blouse, look 4 from the Cruise 2021/22 collection — and was ready to hit the party. “I am so excited to be celebrating the anniversary for the one and only Chanel No.5 by entering a world created by Es Devlin and Olivier Polge; I feel so lucky getting to witness what these two power souls have put together,” the 25-year-old actress, next up in Lena Dunham‘s Sharp Stick, tells Us.

It’s no surprise that the American and Norwegian beauty has long been a fan of the iconic perfume. “I usually do the classic spray in the air and twirl through,” Froseth admits. “The scent always makes me feel like I can truly conquer anything that’s ahead of me, giving me the perfect boost of joy, confidence and inspiration.”

The Five Echoes dinner was just one of several spectacular events the storied French fashion house hosted during 2021 Art Basel. The brand kicked off the celebration of 100 years of Chanel No.5 with a drone show at Faena Beach that lit up the Miami sky on December 1. The next night, the glitterati gathered for the opening of a new boutique in the Design District, attended by celebs including Pharrell Williams and his wife and son, actresses Dylan Penn and Rebecca Dayan and influencers including Jessica Clements. The grand finale: The Five Echoes dinner, a candlelit affair set in a lush forest at the installation dreamed up by Es Devlin, which was capped off with a performance by Latina legend Rosalia. Celebs joined the celebration in full force, including Venus Williams, Camila Mendes, Alana Haim with sisters Danielle Haim and Este Haim, Alisha Boe and Whitney Peak. The interactive installation is open to the public through December 21. Learn more or purchase tickets here.

Check out the building blocks of the look below!

Comments / 0

Related
ladowntownnews.com

Go behind the scenes of 'House of Gucci'

Metro Goldwyn Mayer and United Artists Releasing have partnered with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising for a “House of Gucci” exhibit at the FIDM Museum from Tuesday, Nov. 23, to Saturday, Dec. 4. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “House of Gucci” is inspired by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chanel, Es Devlin Take No.5’s Centennial to Miami Art Week

Click here to read the full article. After a slew of celebrations for Chanel No.5’s 100th birthday, a new installation looks back at the brand’s heritage – and ahead to nature’s future. Starting Tuesday, the brand’s Es Devlin-designed installation, “Five Echoes” — which combines themes of sustainability with motifs of Gabrielle Chanel’s own life — will be open to the public through Dec. 21. Admission is free, with online, timed ticketing available now.More from WWD'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in ChanelPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai The overlap between Art Basel...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Joe Jonas is the picture of summer style in all-white ensemble at Chanel No. 5 event celebrating 100 years of fragrance during Art Basel 2021 in Miami

The French luxury fashion house, Chanel, helped kicked off Art Basel 2021, an annual week-long fair that celebrates art and fashion. And on Friday, Joe Jonas was among the famous names and faces who made an appearance to celebrate 100 years of the Chanel No. 5 fragrance during Miami Art Week in the Design District neighborhood of Miami, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: YSL Celebrates In Style, Adele Announces Vegas Residency, Louis Vuitton Show Will Go Ahead, Zegna Rebrands, And More!

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s shock passing, questions arose about whether Louis Vuitton will forge ahead with plans for the designer’s Spring Summer 2022 collection outing. An announcement made by Louis Vuitton and Abloh’s family has confirmed that the show will go ahead, taking place in Miami this evening at 5.30PM.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisha Boe
Person
Dylan Penn
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Kristine Froseth
crfashionbook.com

Pharrell, Rosalía, Maluma, and More Attend Chanel's Five Echos Art Basel Miami Celebration

Upon taking the stage at last night's star-studded Chanel bash during Miami's Art Basel, the evening’s special performer Rosalía took a moment between songs in her set to reflect back on her grandmother Lucrezia who would drench herself in Chanel N°5 fragrance. In N°5's 100 powerful years, the storied juice conjures special memories for many all over the world as an olfactory experience that has been enjoyed and passed down from generation to generation like passing down a family heirloom.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Herald

Celebs, fashion, 24k chicken wings kick of Miami's Art Basel

MIAMI -- After a pandemic hiatus, the official Art Basel show is back in Miami with all its eccentric glory, a dizzying list of celebrity attendees and dozens of spin-off shows that are already generating a buzz, including a phenom child painter and a $4 million Banksy sale. Ten-year-old contemporary...
MIAMI, FL
Vanity Fair

Chanel Celebrates Art Basel With Surprise Performance From Rosalía

On Wednesday night, high above the crashing waves of Miami’s South Beach, Art Basel spectators and enthusiasts might have noticed something even more gobsmacking than the red-hot sales. Floating, almost as if it were a mirage, was a woman’s face, familiar and seemingly composed out of stars. Spectators strewn across the beach scrambled to find their iPhones to capture the moment.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel#Chanel#Interactive Art#Actresses#She Preps#Ombres
flaunt.com

Art Basel | Lizzo’s fire UNSTAGED performance at Art Basel

She was 100% That B with a live performance in Miami Beach to all her hits and the event was viewed virtually on LIVENow. Lizzo closed out the 2021 American Express UNSTAGED series with a hot performance on Saturday night at Platinum Studio at The Miami Beach EDITION. This was the first UNSTAGED performance in six years in front of a live audience, that was simultaneously live-streamed globally on premium streaming platform, LIVENow.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Inside Haim’s Chanel-Filled Trip to Art Basel

Este, Alana, Danielle Haim are in the middle of a well-deserved moment. In the last month, they’ve announced plans for an expansive 2022 tour, and hit the big screen thanks to Alana’s acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age drama, Licorice Pizza. With all the awards season press and pre-tour planning, the trio’s schedules are packed, but over the weekend they made time to head to Miami for the return of Art Basel. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, the renowned art market returned this year bigger and bolder than ever, drawing the gallery crowd and luminaries from fashion, film, and music. For the sisters, the event was a chance to celebrate creativity while experiencing legendary art up close. “Seeing pieces by Calder and Keith Haring up close was incredible,” shared Danielle post-Basel. “[There were] so many interesting things; discovering new artists is always such a treat.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Chanel Lights Up the Miami Sky During Art Basel 2021 with No.5 Drone Show

Bright idea! Chanel kicked off Art Basel 2021 with an over-the-top-fabulous light show at Faena beach in Miami on December 1. The installation, dubbed No.5 The Right Number, was held in celebration of the 100th birthday of the Chanel No.5 fragrance. It featured symbols inspired by Chanel mastermind Gabrielle Chanel’s love of talismans, telling the story behind the brand’s notable double C monogram, the camellia flower in the French fashion house’s designs, the significance of the Place Vendôme and more. Attendees (including celebs, influencers, editors and art enthusiasts) noshed on mini lobster rolls and burrata bites while they were treated to the sight of hundreds of drones — 540 to be exact — synchronized to music under a spectacular Miami Beach sunset. The massive designs in the sky even included a 600 foot tall bottle of Chanel No.5!
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Serves Us Spider Web Earrings and Thigh-High Boots Dripping With Jewels

With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17, it's just the start of Zendaya's inspired press tour looks for the third film of the franchise, dreamed up and brought to fruition with the help of Image Architect Law Roach. The duo worked with the Roberto Cavalli team to repurpose a gold spine-like gown from the 2000s archives for an appearance in Paris, and now they've selected a spring/summer 2022 Alexander McQueen look straight off the runway for a photo call at The Old Sessions House in London.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Celebrates the Launch of Her Tequila Line in a Black Bodysuit, Sheer Pants & Platforms At Art Basel

Eva Longoria posted a picture of herself at the Casa Del Sol Tequila event for international art fair Art Basel in a stunning black mesh number. The actress wore an all-black ensemble including what appears to be a black YSL blazer and black bodysuit combo. She also sported sheer trousers from George Chakra featuring a sequined pattern from the knee down (which almost gave the illusion that the star was wearing boots). The noir ensemble is chic and classic, but is made fun and new with a little added sparkle. For footwear, Longoria appears to be wearing a platform shoe. View...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging Saint Laurent Dress at the PCAs

Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world. Give Sydney Sweeney the right dress, and she can turn the red carpet into a 1950s runway show. On Tuesday night, the Euphoria star hit the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in a black Saint Laurent cocktail dress paired with loose blond curls that bore a striking resemblance to one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic looks. The bold red lip, matching manicure, and collared diamond necklace added to the Old Hollywood glam vibe, and we couldn't help but feel like we were watching a scene straight out of Some Like It Hot as she made her way down the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Behind The Scenes At Chanel’s Metiers D’Art Show In Paris

Before the pandemic, the pre-fall season often involved a month of shows around the world, but Chanel’s Virginie Viard stayed hyper-local for her latest Métiers d’Art collection. She invited guests to Le19M, the house’s new artisan workshop, to see a crafty, tactile collection of jewel-toned 3D knits, couture tweeds, and fabulously embellished evening dresses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Swaps Her Mini-Miniskirts for a Quilted Bomber

The fact that it’s winter doesn’t mean Rihanna will relinquish her sunglasses. Rain or shine, this superstar will be wearing shades. For a shopping spree in New York with A$AP Rocky, the singer added stark white frames by Loewe Paula’s Ibiza to a cosy outfit that represented something of a swerve from her extreme mini hemlines.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy