ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Infrastructure bill good for miners, but reconciliation bill casts shadow

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YUUi_0dFa6F5T00

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act brightens an otherwise gloomy outlook when it comes to federal policies that impact Alaska and its mining sector.

“I believe this is truly historic for our state,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said during a Nov. 17 address at the Alaska Resources Conference.

While the massive infrastructure bill passage was chalked up as a political win for President Joe Biden, the billions of dollars to be invested into upgrading and expanding Alaska’s sparse infrastructure will have an outsized impact on a state rightfully considered America’s Last Frontier.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, pointed out that Alaska has fewer road miles than Connecticut, a state about 120 times smaller.

“We are a resource-rich, infrastructure-poor state,” he said during the annual conference hosted by the Resource Development Council of Alaska.

This is why Alaska’s entire congressional delegation, all Republicans, as well as civic and political leaders across the 49th State, got behind the bipartisan legislation.

“It’s going to be a lot of money … billions of dollars to construct and modernize our roads, our bridges, our ports, our airports,” said Murkowski. “It’s not just going to be the opportunity for better roads, but to see more of them.”

More roads could help make Alaska’s rich mineral resources more competitive.

“It is often said that if Alaska’s impressive mineral deposits were in the state of Nevada, with infrastructure like roads, ports, and energy grids, they would already be mines,” said Alaska Miners Association Executive Director Deantha Skibinski. “We’re pleased that the infrastructure package includes significant investment in building Alaska, which will make investment in resource development more attractive.”

For Alaska’s mining sector, however, provisions to streamline the federal mine permitting process may be even more important than the massive investments into roads, rails, ports, airports, and other infrastructure that will be built from the minerals and metals these mines could supply.

“The federal agencies are going to have a responsibility and a requirement to start issuing permits more efficiently and with less delay,” said Murkowski.

Alaska’s senior senator pushed back on the notion that the infrastructure bill is a bad thing because it is being chalked up as a win for the Biden administration.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The GOP’s Brainard Attack Plan

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Connecticut State
Must Read Alaska

Michael Tavoliero: Our entire delegation needs to go

Our Alaska congressional delegation — Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young — are DC sell-outs and should be retired with the upcoming elections in 2022 for Murkowski and Young, and the 2026 for Sullivan. Think about it: We have a congressional delegation which continues to treat our...
Axios

Granholm: Infrastructure bill will help U.S. compete globally

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) during an Axios virtual event Tuesday sold the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as a job creator that will bolster climate change resiliency, while making the U.S. more competitive on the global market. Driving the news: The package's passage in November...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
POLITICS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Newhouse explains objections to infrastructure bill

YAKIMA — While acknowledging several of its projects would help central Washington, the “greater ramifications” of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the approval process used by House Democrats made it unacceptable to U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. The Sunnyside Republican, who represents Yakima County and Washington’s 4th Congressional District, expanded...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
InformationWeek

Answering Broadband Questions in the Infrastructure Investment Bill

There is little doubt the long-awaited passing of President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, which includes unprecedented funding for broadband Internet for all, is a milestone in the economic advancement of America. But for enterprise IT managers, there are many questions to be answered. When will they be able...
eenews.net

What to watch as Senate takes up reconciliation bill

Now that the bipartisan infrastructure bill is law and the House has passed a $1.7 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Democrats’ agenda is squarely in the Senate’s hands, with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema playing deciding roles. The chamber will inevitably tweak — and potentially shrink — the reconciliation...
Mother Jones

How the Infrastructure Bill Will Help the West Manage Megafires

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Zack Bashoor was 19 years old when he joined the US...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Minerals#Bill Good#Republicans#Alaska Miners Association
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Shanti Gamper-Rabindran: Infrastructure bill will energize Pennsylvanians

The recently enacted Infrastructure and Jobs Act will bring investments to Pennsylvanians that can be transformative for the region’s fossil-fuel reliant communities that have been hit hard by the decline of coal and the shale bust, only to be crushed by the pandemic. The infrastructure act makes investments that align...
Must Read Alaska

Congressman Young statement on release of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve: ‘Sad day for our country’

Alaska Congressman Don Young released the following statement in response to President Biden’s decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:. “Across Alaska and the rest of our nation, hardworking American families are feeling the impacts of rising fuel prices. These costs touch every part of daily life. Whether it is increased heating expenses, more expensive groceries, or essential goods and services being out of reach, there is no doubt that oil prices and our dependence on OPEC are causing unnecessary stress on parents and their children. Today’s move by President Biden to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is historical, but not the kind of headline news that should be celebrated. Very frankly, we did not need to get to this point, and we are only here because the Administration has stifled American resource exploration and hamstrung our hardworking energy labor force at every turn. Congress created the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a security strategy to protect our nation from oil shortages during natural and economic disasters. Let me be very clear: this is not a crisis necessitating a dip into our strategic oil reserves; rather, this is an emergency created purely by political malfeasance and broken promises. Anybody paying attention to this Administration’s energy policies is not surprised.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Newsbug.info

CBO: Fully extended reconciliation bill could cost $3 trillion

WASHINGTON — The Democratic tax and spending package to expand the social safety net and combat climate change would increase federal deficits by $3 trillion over 10 years if most programs were made permanent, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday. Republicans seized on the new cost estimate to argue...
WSAV News 3

New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government reports on rising inflation and the potential costs of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation raised fresh questions Friday about the bill’s fate, with both sides hoping the new numbers would influence pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin. The moderate Manchin, D-W.Va., has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package, arguing […]
BUSINESS
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy