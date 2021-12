Who has the top song of 2021? According to Billboard‘s staff, the honor goes to Silk Sonic and their hit single “Leave The Door Open.”. The outlet released its list of the best 100 songs to come out of 2021 and, sitting above an impressive roundup is the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak-fronted group. Billboard’s staff call their song “an instant slam dunk” because it blends “the lush sounds of ’70s soul” and a “modern finesse.”

