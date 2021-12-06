ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains, Livestock mixed

Durango Herald
 2 days ago

Wheat for Dec. rose 1.75 cents at $7.9625 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.50 cents at...

www.durangoherald.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Flat, Soybeans Up

Corn trade is flat to 1 cent higher, beans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 14 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny higher with range-bound action continuing, and a sale of 1.844 million metric tons of corn to Mexico on the daily wire of mostly old crop. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after the Christmas driving season, with support from cheaper natural gas and the weekly report showing production 55,000 barrels per day higher; stocks were up by 163,000 barrels per day.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Weaker

It’s a hem-haw day for the livestock complex as bearish tones drift throughout the complex and support has yet to show up in any of the contracts. Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts would like to see some support enter the marketplace; but at this point in time it’s not looking like they are going to have their wishes granted. There hasn’t been much interest arise in the cash cattle market and it wouldn’t be surprising to see trade wait until Thursday to get underway.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Strong sale today. Lambs topping the market at $3.30/lb! Lots of interest in good quality calves. Cows and bulls $3-$5 higher this week. Thank you to each buyer and seller, we appreciate your business! Also thank you to our crew for helping things run so smoothly today! Happy Thanksgiving and we will see you back here on Dec. 4!
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hauler Hours Extended Again

Cattle futures took it on the chin Monday, most likely due to the market taking a breather after last week’s strong run higher. Hogs went back to posting a divergence between the close months and deferred months as December remains close to cash. Cattle: Higher Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $207.53...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Ahead of Holiday

December corn is down 1/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight with gains in the soy complex and winter wheat while corn, Chicago and Minneapolis are slightly lower. Trade could be lighter volume the balance of the week with the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and the shortened session Friday. December option expiration is Friday afternoon.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 8.00 higher. The strong surge in fed cattle prices the past couple weeks fired up the feeder market this first marketing week after Thanksgiving. Demand for calves was reported as good, with demand for true yearlings being good to very good demand.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Sharply Lower, Reversing Early Gains

Early gains in soybean futures on Tuesday were short-lived as the quick reversal in bean oil sent soybean futures reeling at midday. Soybeans were able to recover a bit, but renewed weakness sent the market to big losses. Wheat and corn, in two-sided trade, firmed to finish with only modest gains.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 8 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 6 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Equity markets are firmer around the globe overnight but U.S. futures are off a bit. Energy markets are up sharply overnight with crude oil posting 2.4% gains. The U.S. Dollar Index is flat. Metals markets are firmer overnight. Grains are mixed in the overnight with wheat lower while row crops and products are higher.
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Continued Promises for Cattle Market Improvements

ShayLe Stewart knows firsthand how frustrating it's been for cattle producers as they wait to get to the other side of beef's incredibly slow liquidation cycle. But she is hopeful that opportunities to capitalize are finally close at hand. DTN Livestock Analyst Stewart acknowledges that, in recent years, calf prices...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Grain Markets: 1st Delivery Notice Prompts Traders to Lose Long Positions – DTN

You know that classic fear of first-time futures traders, that someday they will end up having to pay for 5,000 bushels of real, actual, physical grain instead of merely taking a financial profit or loss as the price of a futures contract changes? Well, now we’re in the timeframe when that can become a reality for traders who still have open December futures positions, which will expire in two weeks.
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end lower on weaker soybean oil price

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower on Wednesday following weakness in the overnight Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) soybean oil market and the Dalian Commodity Exchange during Asian trading hours. Mumbai-based Sunvin Group’s commodity research head Anilkumar Bagani said...
INDUSTRY
news-shield.com

Feeder pig prices see seasonal boost

While feeder pig prices have followed seasonal patterns by increasing over the past few weeks, so have slaughter prices, but in the opposite direction. Weaned pigs weighing between 10 and 12 pounds topped $52 last week, up 28% or $11.42 from early July, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

How long will strong beef demand continue?

You have likely heard someone say, "Beef demand must be excellent as prices are sharply higher." This may or may not be true. Demand for beef is a schedule of quantities consumers are willing, and able, to buy over a range of prices. As you would expect, consumers buy less when prices rise. They buy more when prices fall. Importantly, demand is the entire set of those price and quantity pairs.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Treasury Yields Drop

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 4 cents, January soybeans were down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 4 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures and European stocks are off to a higher start with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes at 1.34%, its lowest level in two months. There are no significant reports anticipated Monday and investor concerns over the omicron variant appear to be easing.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Farmers are weighing the price of fertility in 2022

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. “To be or not to be” is a famous quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This seems like the scenario we are in today as farmers in my area try to decide if they should grow corn, cotton, or rice. These crops are all high nitrogen users and urea has gone from $400 a ton last year to $1,100 per ton this year. It will cost $180 an acre more in nitrogen to grow corn in 2022 than it did in 2021. That’s not including the increased cost of all the other inputs we use to make our crops grow.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn, soybeans fall as Omicron threat weighs

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday, as sentiment was weighed by fears about the new coronavirus variant Omicron, despite firmer trends in outside markets, including equities and crude oil. "The fear about the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant Omicron is weighing...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Fertilizer Prices Continue to Climb, 2022 Planted Acreage Analysis Continues

DTN writer Russ Quinn reported last week that, “Nitrogen fertilizers maintained their spot as the clear leaders as average retail fertilizer prices continued to climb higher the fourth week of November 2021, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. “Seven of the eight major fertilizers recorded considerable moves higher compared to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Energy prices turn sharply higher

This fall after harvest wrapped up, a longtime customer from Iowa called and told me he was working on his budget for next year. “My breakeven for corn has jumped to $5.00 per bushel,” he said. “Is that higher than most of your customers?”. Every day, I study and chart...
TRAFFIC

