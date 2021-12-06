Grains, Livestock mixed

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. “To be or not to be” is a famous quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This seems like the scenario we are in today as farmers in my area try to decide if they should grow corn, cotton, or rice. These crops are all high nitrogen users and urea has gone from $400 a ton last year to $1,100 per ton this year. It will cost $180 an acre more in nitrogen to grow corn in 2022 than it did in 2021. That’s not including the increased cost of all the other inputs we use to make our crops grow.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO