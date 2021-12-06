ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Valley based companies merge to become regional leader in information technology (IT) management and network security for small and medium sized businesses.

By The Valley Ledger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMC IT, a proven leader of business managed IT services since 2014, and TechCure, an up-and-coming managed security firm, publicly announced the merger of the two companies creating a regional technology leader. The merger was effective December 1st 2021, and the companies will continue to combine business operations through the 1st...

