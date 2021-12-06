ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA’s 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist

By Gailyn Markham
 2 days ago
This photo provided by NASA shows its 2021 astronaut candidate class, announced on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The 10 candidates stand for a photo at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 3, 2021. From left are U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher Williams, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. (retired.) Luke Delaney, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Wittner, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anil Menon, U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcos Berríos, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway, Christina Birch, U.S. Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, and Andre Douglas. (Robert Markowitz/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars.

The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps.

More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots. The 10 selected are in their 30s and 40s, and face two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight.

Besides the combat and test pilots, the astronaut candidates include a medical physicist, drilling specialist, maritime roboticist, NASA-turned-SpaceX flight surgeon and bioengineer who was a champion cyclist. Two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates will train with them.

One of the pilots — Air Force Maj. Marcos Berrios, who’s from Puerto Rico — volunteered during a question-and-answer session to fly a life-size successor to NASA’s mini helicopter at Mars.

”I know Deniz, the other helicopter pilot here, and I would love to take it for a spin for science,” he said, drawing laughs and applause from the audience.

Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, an Alaskan, manages drilling projects throughout North America.

NASA has accepted 360 people into its astronaut corps since the original Mercury Seven in 1959. The previous astronaut selection was in 2017.

With SpaceX sending astronauts to the International Space Station and other private companies launching tourists on short rides, and NASA’s Artemis moon-landing program on the horizon, “we are in the golden age right now of human spaceflight,” said NASA chief astronaut Reid Wiseman.

NASA plans to put astronauts back on the moon no earlier than 2025.

click orlando

NASA’s new astronaut candidate class includes a Central Floridian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – In Houston Monday, NASA chose a DeBary pilot and engineer to its newest class of astronauts. Veteran Luke Delaney,42, is among 10 candidates NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said have the same right stuff as the astronauts who paved the way. ‘’There was the Apollo generation and...
FLORIDA STATE
NASA

Three Visitors Prepare to Launch to Station Live on NASA TV

NASA TV coverage now is underway for the launch of a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin joins spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. EST (12:38 p.m. Baikonur time). Launch and docking activities will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Japanese Billionaire Arrives at International Space Station

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station at 8:40 a.m. EST while the station was traveling 260 miles over the Atlantic Ocean. Coverage of hatch opening and welcome remarks will air at 10:15 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

'A lifetime of effort': How NASA's newest class of astronauts were selected

Deniz Burnham was staying with her mom in California when a Houston area code popped onto her phone. Was it the call she’d been waiting for?. “Working in oil and gas, getting a phone call from a Houston area code is not abnormal,” said Burnham, a drilling engineer who lived in Alaska at the time. “So when I see the number I’m thinking like, ‘Maybe? Could it be?’”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Haven Register

South Windsor man chosen in NASA’s next class of astronauts

A South Windsor native was of of 10 candidates selected to join the 2021 astronaut class, NASA announced Monday. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway, 39, was chosen among a group of more than 12,000 applicants. He and the nine other new candidates will report for duty at Johnson Space Center in Houston in January.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
SpaceNews.com

Soyuz launches Japanese private astronauts to ISS

WASHINGTON — A Soyuz spacecraft launched Dec. 8 carrying two Japanese private astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut on the first flight in more than a decade for space tourism company Space Adventures. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. Eastern, placing the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

ULA launches STP-3, carrying a laser communication demo for NASA and more

Early Tuesday morning United Launch Alliance launched its fourth and final Atlas V rocket of 2021. For STP-3, it was ULA’s largest variant with five solid rocket motors. STP-3 contains both classified Department of Defense missions alongside scientific missions from NASA. The primary payload STPSat-6 and its ridesharing spacecraft include several experiments, most importantly NASA’s Laser Communication Relay Demonstration (LCRD). This demonstration will test if optical communications can be a viable replacement for radio communication, which has been used since the beginning of space travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Meet the 10 New NASA Astronaut Recruits Selected From More Than 12,000 Applicants

NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during a Monday, December 6 event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Look: Chinese rover spots a "Moon Cube," and opens a new lunar mystery

But “strange cube” conjures up a few images: an alien Starbucks. A secret Russian Moonbase. Gene Ray’s Time Cube instantiated. A time-traveling porta-pot from a 1932 skyscraper construction site. In November, the Chinese lunar rover Yutu-2 spotted the cube in the distance from the far side of...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA looks into unusual Mars helicopter communications hiccup during flight

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its 17th Mars flight on Sunday, but something unusual happened near the end of the journey. The Perseverance rover and the rotorcraft normally stay in touch during flight, but as Ingenuity descended, it lost its radio communications link with its wheeled companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon—this time establishing long-term...
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

NASA’s newest astronauts talk about their journeys to becoming spacefarers

Yesterday, NASA announced its newest class of astronauts: 10 new candidates who will train to fly to space with the agency over the next two years. The group included plenty of qualified individuals with backgrounds in the military, as well as some with more unique professions. One of the candidates was most recently a flight surgeon at SpaceX, while another has worked as a drilling engineer on remote rigs in the Arctic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
