New center focuses on Alzheimer’s prevention

Newswise — Florida Atlantic University is pleased to welcome Richard S. Isaacson, M.D., a world-renowned neurologist and researcher, as director of the newly launched FAU Center for Brain Health within the Schmidt College of Medicine, established through the generous support of The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation. He also will direct the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic and lead an academic clinical research program aimed at reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease, and Lewy body dementia in individuals with a family history of these diseases who do not yet have any cognitive decline or other clinical complaints.
