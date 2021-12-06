New center focuses on Alzheimer’s prevention

When it comes to my story and experience with Alzheimer’s it is deeply personal. My great-grandmother and grandmother on my mom’s side, both experienced the disease and eventually passed away from it. I was not able to fully interact with my grandmother due to her living in Nevada in a home that specialized in caring for people with Alzheimer’s. Her mind and thoughts went fast and due to her passing being when I was in sixth grade, I do not remember much about her or have memories with her other than visiting her in the home she was in.

