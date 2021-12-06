ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

New center focuses on Alzheimer’s prevention

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. – A newly launched brain health center at Florida Atlantic University is focusing on early intervention and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson, Director of the...

www.local10.com

CBS News

A new Alzheimer's drug brings hope, controversy

The FDA's recent approval of a new drug, Aduhelm, to clear the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain is potentially good news for the six million Americans who suffer from Alzheimer's disease. But the approval process for Aduhelm has stirred controversy. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with experts about the clinical benefits of this new class of drugs; and with early-onset Alzheimer's patients, including a former neurologist who enrolled in an early trial of Aduhelm.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Potential new treatment for Alzheimer's disease would be relatively cheap

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered that the protein α-endosulfine (ENSA) is involved in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Studies in mice showed that eliminating this protein entirely or using drugs to block its function reduced physical changes in the brain associated with the disease and improved memory. Drug therapy that aims to block ENSA activity could be a more effective treatment than what is currently available, as well as being cheaper. This study was published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
news8000.com

UW Alzheimer’s prevention study marks 20th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. – 20 years ago, the UW School of Medicine and Public Health launched its landmark Alzheimer’s Prevention study. The Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention study started with just one person but has since grown to over 1,700 participants, the largest family history study of Alzheimer’s in the world.
MADISON, WI
Newswise

Richard S. Isaacson, M.D., Joins FAU to Lead Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention

Newswise — Florida Atlantic University is pleased to welcome Richard S. Isaacson, M.D., a world-renowned neurologist and researcher, as director of the newly launched FAU Center for Brain Health within the Schmidt College of Medicine, established through the generous support of The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation. He also will direct the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic and lead an academic clinical research program aimed at reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease, and Lewy body dementia in individuals with a family history of these diseases who do not yet have any cognitive decline or other clinical complaints.
EDUCATION
Neuroscience News

Targeting the Brain’s Immune Cells May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary: A drug currently being tested in cancer clinical trials appears to prevent dysfunction in an immune cell signaling pathway associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Blocking the pathway could prevent Alzheimer’s from developing and slow the progression of symptoms for those who already have the disease. Source: Weill Cornell University. A...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New mouse model mimics earliest stages of Alzheimer's disease

Drug hunters hoping to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease take note—a new mouse model developed at RIKEN offers a powerful platform for evaluating potential therapies designed to combat the neurodegenerative disease in its earliest stages. Alzheimer's disease is globally the most common neurodegenerative disorder. Many compounds that...
SCIENCE
News On 6

New Coalition Working On Oklahoma’s Alzheimer’s Plan

The Oklahoma Healthy Brain Initiative is looking for people that want to get involved personally, professionally or just as an advocate. “For us to really provide the best programs and services in Oklahoma is to collaborate together. We already have wonderful organizations providing services. We just need to really make sure we are all working together,” said Morgan Fitzgerald with the Oklahoma Healthy Brain Program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Alzheimer’s disease research study marks new milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin study on Alzheimer’s disease marked its 20th year Tuesday, making it the largest family history study of the disease in the world. The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health noted the study, known as the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention, more than 1,700 research participants have been involved in the study since 2001.
WISCONSIN STATE
wfmynews2.com

1950s-themed senior center opening to comfort people with Alzheimer's

SARASOTA, Fla. — UPDATE (Nov. 30, 2021): The opening of Town Square in Sarasota has been pushed back to mid-January after a delay in the franchise obtaining its certificate of occupancy. "We found out late in the day yesterday that while we passed all of our inspections there are still...
SARASOTA, FL
KRQE News 13

Virtual seminar offers information to New Mexico families experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter has announced a one-day virtual event for local families that are experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia. Program Director Ron Eppes discusses the organization’s “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: One Day Virtual Seminar”. Providing support and advocacy on behalf of the 43,000...
HEALTH
San Francisco Business Times

Can AI prevent Alzheimer's falls? This startup just raised $40M to prove it

George Netscher is focused on Alzheimer's Disease with a computer vision he hopes will save patients — perhaps his own family members — from potentially deadly falls. Netscher's company, SafelyYou Inc., recently raised a $30 million Series B round plus another $10 million from real estate investment trust Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. to deploy SafelyYou's artificial intelligence-enabled system in 944 Omega-backed senior care facilities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
reviewjournal.com

UNLV center aims to ‘transform’ Alzheimer’s treatment

It’s called the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at UNLV, and the adjective in the name says it all. The mission: Nothing less than “transforming the lives” of persons with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, according to Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, the center’s director. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRDO News Channel 13

IV therapy center offers treatments to help boost immune system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A brand new intravenous (IV) therapy center in Colorado Springs, is offering treatments they say will help boost the immune system. Alive IV Wellness and Health located in the Gold Hill Mesa inside Genesis Medspa says IV therapy will help people as we head into winter. This type of therapy The post IV therapy center offers treatments to help boost immune system appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lobbyobserver.org

Opinion: Why the new Alzheimer’s vaccine is so important to my family and others

When it comes to my story and experience with Alzheimer’s it is deeply personal. My great-grandmother and grandmother on my mom’s side, both experienced the disease and eventually passed away from it. I was not able to fully interact with my grandmother due to her living in Nevada in a home that specialized in caring for people with Alzheimer’s. Her mind and thoughts went fast and due to her passing being when I was in sixth grade, I do not remember much about her or have memories with her other than visiting her in the home she was in.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New clinical trial to test drug for diabetes in reducing risk of alzheimer's dementia

A new study led through a collaboration between the Diabetes Trials Unit and the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Oxford, and the global healthcare company, Novo Nordisk, will examine whether semaglutide, a tablet used to treat diabetes, can change the course of the earliest change in the brains of people at risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Alzheimer's Update: More Disarray

I bemoaned the FDA’s approval of Biogen’s anti-amyloid antibody that, in my opinion, did not demonstrate efficacy and had more potential to cause harm. There’s unfortunately no evidence yet against that viewpoint. Originally posted on November 11, 2021. Let’s have another look at the current state of Alzheimer’s research in...
SCIENCE

